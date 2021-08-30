Support The Stranger
Former NPR Code Switch reporter and UW Grad Kat Chow reminds us that haunting is a mutual activity. We haunt the dead, and in turn they live with us and continue to shape our lives. In Chow's case, it's her mother who she grieves and memorializes with a radio reporter's ear and eye for detail in her memoir, Seeing Ghosts. Critics are calling this one "a powerful remembrance" that "generally avoids oversentimentality and buoys what could otherwise be an overwhelmingly despondent narrative with bursts of joy and irreverence." UW communications professor and author LeiLani Nishime and literary legend Shawn Wong will join Chow for the virtual conversation hosted by Elliot Bay Book Company.
This online event begins on Tuesday, August 31 at 6 PM. Find tickets here.