New Savage Lovecast: Apple's iPhone Surveillance, Explained

A man's randy co-worker has slept with the wives of other workers and tons of women on the job. He nearly got fired for it, but he's back. Should the caller confront this man and tell him to knock it off? Warn all the females on staff?

If someone you were chatting with from an app told you that his previous relationship was with his own therapist, would you consider this a red flag? Would you meet him anyway?

On the Magnum, great news! Apple is installing mass surveillance on the iPhone. Just kidding—this is terrible news. Corynne McSherry from the Electronic Frontier Foundation is on to discuss just what this all really means.

And, a gay caller asks an age-old question: "Is my dick racist?"

