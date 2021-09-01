Slog AM: Extreme Six-Week Abortion Ban Goes Into Effect in Texas, the Kids Are Back at School, It's Meteorological Fall!

What a wild time to be a child. MoMo Productions/Getty

Today marks the first day back for many students and teachers in the Seattle area, including the Seattle Public School (SPS) system, which was one of the first to go remote during the pandemic. Already there are reports of SPS buses running up to two hours behind schedule due to a bus driver shortage, reports KOMO. A district official urged parents to find alternative methods of getting their kids to school or prepare to wait.

Also beware: School-zone speed cameras are back, so drive slow.

And this is worrying: Seattle Children's reported its first patient COVID death, reports the Seattle Times. While infection among children remains comparatively low in the state, health officials warn that "the number of younger COVID-19 patients is increasing." Regarding the late COVID patient from Seattle Children's, no further information about the child's age nor date of death has been released.

The most extreme abortion ban just went into effect in Texas: The Supreme Court failed to act on a request to block the Texas law banning most abortions after just six weeks of pregnancy, which will cut off access for most people, reports the New York Times. The legislation "makes no exceptions for pregnancies resulting from incest or rape" and "deputizes private individuals to sue anyone who performs the procedure or 'aids and abets' it." Absolutely fucked up. Abortion providers have filed an emergency application to block the law, which the court will rule on soon.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court has not responded to our emergency request to block Texas’ radical new 6-week abortion ban, SB8. The law now takes effect.



Access to almost all abortion has just been cut off for millions of people. The impact will be immediate and devastating.

— ACLU (@ACLU) September 1, 2021

Woman robbed, shot near Green Lake: Yesterday afternoon, a 58-year-old woman was shot during a robbery near Green Lake, reports KING 5. Police said witnesses phoned 911 to report the incident and the victim was whisked off to Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the stomach. She's in stable condition. Authorities said that robbery detectives are now investigating.

Power restored to (some parts of) New Orleans for the first time since Hurricane Ida: Energy company Entergy announced today that it had restored power "to a limited area in New Orleans East" thanks to a natural gas plant in the area, reports NOLA.com. Still, most remain without electricity in the Big Easy and will remain that way for a while. Of the 200,000 home and businesses Entergy provides power to, 173,000 still remain without power (though NOLA.com observes the data is a bit unclear).

Caldor Fire threatens resort city near Lake Tahoe, forcing the evacuation of thousands: One of the largest fires currently burning in California threatens over 34,000 structures as the city of South Lake Tahoe becomes a ghost town, reports CNN. As of Tuesday, the wildfire was only 18% contained, had burned over 199,000 acres, and was continuing to expand at a rapid pace. Nevada governor Steve Sisolak declared a state of emergency earlier this week as officials prepared for the blaze to jump state lines.

Weather break! Brrrrr, it's been a chilly morning, though that seems appropriate for the first day of meteorological fall! I wake up at the ass-crack of dawn to write Slog AM, and the darkness of the morning felt way more apparent to me. The Big Dark Is Coming.

It's a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 40s across much of western Washington! A few areas of fog or low clouds this morning, but plenty of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. #wawx pic.twitter.com/SU4jOgTGol

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 1, 2021

If you're heading to the Washington State Fair this weekend: Make sure to bring your mask! Organizers are now requiring all attendees over the age of 5 to wear a mask both indoors and outdoors, reports the Seattle P.I. The decision came after health officials expressed concern that the fair could potentially strain the region's already stressed out medical system. Washington State Fair will continue to follow guidance from the health department, says the P.I., and will "honor medical exemptions for mask wearing."

Sen. Maria Cantwell injured in fall while hiking: The U.S. Senator needed surgery after she broke her arm while hiking in the Olympic Peninsula, KOMO confirmed. Her office told the TV news station that Cantwell is "recovering and will be ready to return to Washington D.C. when voting resumes."

The GOP's commitment to their death cult is astounding: Despite a judge ruling that the state's mask ban in schools is unconstitutional, Florida's board of education is now blocking funding to schools requiring face coverings, reports NPR. School board members in Alachua and Broward counties will not receive their paychecks this month "until each school board complies with Gov. Ron DeSantis' now overturned executive order." Mind you, pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise in the state.

I've found my new favorite Instagram account: It's called People Standing, and it is dedicated to posting pictures of people standing in the wildest positions possible. Hyperallergic's Hakim Bishara interviewed the person behind the account, Cam Tang, earlier this week. You can check it out here. Teachers are among the most frequent culprits of weird standing positions, which is understandable—desks are short!

Prosecutors nab Instagram user AntiVaxMomma: The woman behind the account, Jasmine (no relation) Clifford, has been charged by the Manhattan district court with selling "hundreds of fake vaccination cards" for $200 a pop, reports the Washington Post. Some cards—that Clifford claimed had real serial numbers—allegedly went to hospital and nursing home employees, as well as other frontline staff.

Dust off your galoshes, it's razor clam time: Itchin' for razor clam season? The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife recently dropped 62 tentative dates for recreation digs for the mollusk along the Washington coast, reports Eater. The digs have been scheduled to start mid-September and run through the end of the year, but are subject to change due to environmental conditions.

For your listening pleasure: Peggy Gou's "Nabi (feat. OHHYUK).