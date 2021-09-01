Tickets for the Terrifyingly Fun SLAY Film Fest are Now on Sale!

Then get your tickets NOW for the 2nd annual (and terrifyingly entertaining) SLAY film fest, jump-scaring you LIVE and IN-PERSON (proof of vax required) at the The Egyptian on Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30! (Or stream it online if you prefer!)

If you missed last year's SLAY, here's the scoop: Amateur filmmakers from all over the Pacific Northwest and beyond submitted their scariest, goriest, and bloodiest homemade eight-minute movies to SLAY. Be prepared to experience all sorts of excellent cinematic horror: from classic ghost stories and slasher films to dystopian cults and political nightmares. If it scares the crap out of you, you'll see it at SLAY!

Does going out in public still kinda creep you out? NO PROBLEM! You can stream SLAY from October 22-31! Even better, we're offering a $5 EARLY BIRD DISCOUNT starting right now and through September 8 (and yup... that discount is good for both live and streaming shows)!

By the way, if you're a creative horror lover that can work fast, there's still time to submit your quickie scary movie to SLAY. "Dead"line is September 15 and you can get all the details here!

So don't miss the spine-tingling fun of SLAY—either live at the The Egyptian (again, proof of vax required) on October 29 & 30, or online from October 22-31. GET THOSE TICKETS NOW, and prepare yourself for a night of terrifying fun!





SLAY - Call for Submissions! from Index Media on Vimeo.