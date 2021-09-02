Slog AM: New York Is Underwater, Seattle Heavy Industry Group Wants to Stop Bus Improvements, and Anti-Vaxxers Shut Down Ferries

Ah, New York water, cleanest in the world David Dee Delgado / Stringer

#NYCFlooding: Flooding and torrential rain pound the Northeast U.S. as remnants of Hurricane Ida travel up the coast.



The @NWS has issued a Flash Flood Emergency for New York City and Northeast New Jersey

— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) September 2, 2021

The North Seattle Industrial Association is siding with climate change. The city wants to make it easier to take transit by streamlining bus route 40 with bus-only lanes, new shelters, and less freeway-style design. The North Seattle Industrial Association’s Eugene Wasserman, who has a long history of opposing bikes, pedestrians, and transit, wants SDOT to restart the entire design process because of the possible impact on freight vehicles. For their part, SDOT says they’ve incorporated those vehicles into their planning.

Washington cops block mental health responses. Last year Washington passed new rules about when cops are allowed to use force, and now cops in some jurisdictions (Clark, Yakima, Thurston, Olympia) are refusing to help mental health responders deal with situations that might involve involuntary treatment.

An overnight fire in South Park injured one person. A warehouse near the marina burned down overnight, along with over a dozen boats. No word on the cause.

#kingcountyfire2 #tukwilafd #pugetsoundfire #seattlefire on scene of a 2 alarm commercial fire in the 1600 block of Dallas Ave S, please avoid the area,

— Tukwilafd (@tukwilafd) September 2, 2021

Here’s some slightly better news for Gavin, and everyone else who lives in California. The latest polling shows that 58% of likely voters oppose removing him from office. But of course, “likely voters” don’t always transmogrify into “actual voters.” If the recall succeeds, California’s virtually guaranteed to get a horrifying wingnut in his place.

Whose body was in that North Seattle alley, and why? A jogger spotted a body a few blocks west of Green Lake. Details are scant; it appears to be a woman around 30 years old who might’ve been killed elsewhere and then dropped off.

Oh my God, look at what COVID has done to Joe Rogan! Oh, wait, you mean he looked that way even before he took the horse drug? Jesus.

The white zone is for loading and unloading chicken carcasses. The TSA posted a video of a cube of raw chicken swirling around loose on a baggage claim. Looks like it tumbled out of someone’s cooler — though I wouldn’t be surprised if invasive baggage handling contributed.

"Somewhere between baggage and the carousel they became free range," the @TSA joked, sharing this video showing a pile of raw chicken thighs and wings that found its way onto the baggage claim carousel in Seattle

— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 31, 2021

Well this will be great for porn. Twitter will allow (some) users with over 10,000 followers to monetize certain tweets, so only paying followers can see certain content. The revenue split looks great — you get 97% of subscription money up to a lifetime limit of $50,000, then it’s “up to” 80% after fees. Just the thing for everyone fleeing OnlyFans! Pornography does not appear to be banned.

Anti-vaxxers will force ferries to shut down this weekend. Maybe don’t make any travel plans involving the islands. Anti-vax ferry workers are planning to call in sick or take vacation time en masse to protest a vaccine mandate, forcing Washington State Ferries to suspend some service over Labor Day Weekend. Further shutdowns are possible next week.

If this whole Congress thing doesn’t work out, maybe Susan Collins has a backup career as a psychic phone line operator. Just believe the opposite of whatever she says.

Now that Brett Kavanaugh just voted to virtually end Roe v. Wade, here are all of the times that Susan Collins said Brett Kavanaugh won't overturn Roe v. Wade.

— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) September 2, 2021

How are alt-right furries still a thing? The fandom is collectively throwing up its paws in exasperation at the announcement of “Free Fur All,” a May 2022 convention with ties to some truly dreadful individuals about whom the least damning thing you can say is that they are racist. Instead of giving this trash fire any more attention than it needs, turn your gaze instead to Harvest Moon Furfest, an inclusive con in Maryland; or Furvana, later this month in Ocean Shores, Washington.

You know I love a good Vulcan proper noun joke.