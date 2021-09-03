Happening Tonight: Shannon and the Clams at The Neptune Theatre

Bay Area-based quartet Shannon and the Clams' most recent effort, Year of the Spider, is the result of an anxiety-filled past two years for lead singer Shannon Shaw.

She told Consequence of Sound that she had to deal with being "stalked by a peeping tom" and taking care of her sick father all while "the mountains around us were being ravaged by wildfires." A life-long arachnophobe, Shaw visited an astrologer who told her to call on Durga, a Hindu demon slayer goddess with eight arms, for protection. In this image of an eight-armed being, Shaw found protection in the thing she feared most and pulled from that feeling to create the garage-cum-rockabilly band's latest record.

Year of the Spider is freaky, psychedelic, both light and heavy—and you'll have a chance to listen to it in-person tonight at the Neptune Theatre. Shannon and the Clams will be joined by the fuzzy Los Angeles four-piece The Paranoyds and the Seattle-based Bread & Butter.

Doors open at 7 pm, and advance tickets are $20. Neptune requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from the past 48 hours. Masking is required when not drinking.