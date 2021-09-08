Slog AM: Free Britney, Poor Unwanted Cruise Ships, and a Power Rangers Spoiler

United under one flag Rich Smith

Oh my God, COVID, could you please just cool it? Hey, there’s another variant in town! With vaccination rates across the west lagging in the range of 50 to 70 percent, who could have seen this coming? UW scientists have been tracking it since April, and it’s now been reported in every state except Nebraska (the liar state).

There was an earthquake in Mexico last night. Reports are still coming in — so far there’s one reported death. The epicenter was near Acapulco, which is far enough from most other major population centers that the destruction is far less severe than it could have been.

WATCH: 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits southern Mexico pic.twitter.com/wF3YkzWyQH

— BNO News (@BNONews) September 8, 2021

Well PAX sure was weird this year. The game convention returned to Seattle after going virtual in 2020, but not everyone was ready to head back in person. Here’s a photo gallery of the scaled-back con — and interestingly, some attendees appreciated the smaller attendance as it felt a bit more friendly.

Spoiler alert for Power Rangers. This is your advance warning that in a couple of paragraphs I’m going to spoil something about an upcoming episode of Power Rangers Dino Fury, a show that I’m certain many Slog readers watch.

Maybe postpone that trip you were planning to take to Cowlitz County. Residents of the county to our south are only about 50% vaccinated, and it shows: The morgue is so overwhelmed by the number of dead bodies that commissioners may declare an emergency to help them obtain an extra refrigeration trailer. But maybe they should plan ahead and get two — last week, the county passed a resolution condemning businesses that require vaccination.

We don’t need a half-trillion-dollar new city. We just need to fix the ones we have. A Walmart billionaire named Marc Lore has proposed a “new city in America” that would be eco-friendly, walkable, and “inclusive,” whatever that means to a billionaire. None of his ideas are new — it’s just a list of everything urbanists have been pleading with existing cities to implement for years: Dense towers, urban agriculture, eliminating cars, etc etc etc. Has any billionaire ever come up with an original idea worth anything?

I’m trying to keep an open mind about the Telosa proposal to build an equitable new metropolis. But so far I’m seeing no mention of transit, and a city with 5M residents and no space-efficient transportation would not be a utopia, but rather a dystopia.https://t.co/BmXB3TIu0p

— John Greenfield (@greenfieldjohn) September 6, 2021

Nobody wants these poor unloved cruise ships. A cute little Italian town has had it up to here with the empty cruise ships just hanging out with nowhere to go like a bunch of troublesome teenagers at a mall.

Bridge news!!! Here are more details than you’ll even know what to do with regarding the new bridges coming to the waterfront in 2022 and 2023. I love to complain about infrastructure stuff like this but I must begrudgingly admit that they look pretty nice. Oh, wait, here’s a gripe: Imagine how much better it would be if we got rid of all the cars. There, my work is done.

Here’s that Power Rangers thing. More than two decades after David Yost left the show for what he says was homophobic abuse, Power Rangers are about to reveal a queer character. The episode has aired in France and will come to the U.S. later this month.

Have you had any experience with Loftium? It’s a new-ish Seattle company that’s appearing with increasing frequency on apartment-rental sites. Here’s the deal: As a renter, you get a discount on your rent, but you have to agree to manage an on-site AirBNB. If you’ve tried this arrangement out — as a renter, a landlord, or a guest — I’d love to hear from you.

Have you listened to Dan on Homo Sapiens yet? Dan Savage, who has something to do with The Stranger, stopped by the Homo Sapiens podcast for a delightful chat about sex, Czechoslovakia, and Logan’s Run, a super gay movie that anticipated Cats (2019). It’s a good listen!

I’m so incredibly envious of the people who are in the right age range to feel something at that Blue’s Clues video. I mean, I get it, I’d cry for a week if Nickelodeon released a 3-second animation of Doug saying, “Hey. We’re gonna get through this."

New dinosaur just dropped. It’s called Ulughbegsaurus uzbekistanensis, and it looks like a real dork. Look at those beady little eyes! What a nerd. Oh wait, what’s that? It was larger than a T-rex? It’s gorgeous, I meant to say. Really dignified.