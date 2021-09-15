Slog AM: California Recall Was a Huge Waste of Time, 15-Year-Old Killer Turns Herself In, and Vaccine Mandates for Sea-Tac Airport Employees

He's done it again. Matt Baume

California Boy-Governor Gavin Newsom has prevailed against a recall attempt by a fairly wide margin, preventing a takeover by a bonkers weirdo. It's really saying something that one of the LEAST controversial leaders that state has had in the last few decades is a guy known as "Governor Moonbeam." After the recall's huge waste of time, money, and energy, the state can now refocus attention on its housing crisis, its environmental crisis, and its housing/environmental crisis . Trump, of course, says the election was rigged (no evidence for that, of course).

The Port of Seattle will require employee vaccinations. “I will require that Port of Seattle employees receive a COVID vaccine as a condition of employment at the Port, with limited exemptions for religious or medical reasons,” wrote the Port’s Executive Director Stephen Metruck in a memo distributed yesterday. The mandate applies port-wide and includes Port of Seattle Police, airport employees, cruise terminal and dock workers, and many many more. No word yet on the timeline.

Have you rented with Loftium? It’s a new-ish Seattle-based company that offers renters a deal: Get a discount on your rent in exchange for managing an on-site AirBNB for the company. If you’ve had any experience with that, I’d love to hear about it.

Every inch of this Maple Valley hit-and-run story is sad. Police say a 15-year-old teenager hit and killed Greg Moore, who was out for a jog back in July. The teenager said she just wanted to scare him, though witnesses say she was traveling 50 miles per hour and laughed about it afterward. She turned herself in after a friend of the family realized what had happened. The whole thing is grotesque.

It’s gonna be wet. The whole region’s going to get a good soaking this weekend, so be sure to stock up on those hats that have umbrellas attached to them, and make sure your backyard chickens know how to access their floatation devices. In all seriousness, though, flooding can be a real hazard — I am begging you not to walk or drive through flood water, which is often backed-up from sewers. Would you like to swim through a sewer? No you would not.

How are you prepping for Witchlight? We’re just one week away from the next major D&D release, The Wild Beyond Witchlight. The new book will add, among other things, playable fairies and rabbits (coincidentally, the two primary ways that I identify) as well as a new campaign in the Feywild, rules for carnival games, and a new approach to weaving together lore and PC backstory. When buying the book, remember to support your local game shop.

Don’t let Alaska Airlines catch you getting too comfortable. An Alaska-based salon owner was flying home from Seattle when she felt some motion sickness and took off her crop top to feel a little more comfortable. She was wearing a sports bra underneath, but that wasn’t good enough for one flight attendant, who asked her to cover up. She complied, but after the flight she was escorted off the flight and questioned by security. She says she was targeted because “they didn't like seeing a fat person dressed the way I am.” (This is not related to the woman who was made to leave an Alaska flight for wearing a “F**k your feelings” mask.)

How many gross things can you count in this story? Scientists have analyzed a 99-million-year-old piece of amber in which a mother spider and her offspring were entombed. The photos — which are quite vivid!!!! — show the spider clutching a bunch of eggs, and will haunt me for the rest of my life.

It’s the biggest tree … for now. Fires are closing in on the biggest tree in the world, located in California. Sequoia National Park has closed, and although officials say the threat to the redwoods isn’t imminent, flames are about a mile away. Under normal circumstances forest fires help sequoias reproduce, but climate change has filled forests with additional fuel, which means some fires burn hotter than the trees can withstand.

“Everybody’s a suspect.” The bodies of four adults were found in a Wisconsin cornfield and nobody knows how they wound up there. All four appear to have been killed by gunshots, and were last seen at a bar in St. Paul, about sixty miles away.

Will New Zealand ban ex-gay camps? The country may consider a bill to outlaw pray-away-the-gay abuse, after a government petition on the issue received over 100,000 signatures — a record. The National Party is trying to delay the effort to end the abuse, but the Labor and Green parties would have enough votes to pass it without them.