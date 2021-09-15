Come join me and KUOW’s Bill Radke at Town Hall as we celebrate THIRTY. FUCKING. YEARS. of Savage Love and my new book, Savage Love from A to Z, a collaboration between me and former Stranger art director and long-time Savage Love illustrator Joe Newton. It’s filled with brand new illustrations and essays based on some of my classic bits of advice — like being GGG and Fucking First. We’ll talk about sex and how it’s changed over the last thirty years (and how it hasn’t!) and I’ll probably say something that makes Bill blush. Admission price comes with a copy of the book, and I’ll be signing them after the show.