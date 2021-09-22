Slog PM: Fall Is Finally Here, the Leaves Are Red and Gold, Idaho Gov. Tells WA Gov. to Shut the Fuck Up About the Overflow of COVID Patients From His Potato State

"But I miss you most of all, my darling / When autumn leaves [in Freeway Park] start to fall." Charles Mudede

has finally arrived. That season is, of course, autumn. Recall, dear reader, that precise description of our kind near the opening of Isaac Babel's short story " How Things Were Done Odessa: "...You have glasses on your nose and autumn in your heart... You pick fights from behind your desk and stutter when you are out in the world!" The Seattle Times reports that the "autumn equinox [arrived] Wednesday at 3:20 p.m. EDT for those living in the Northern Hemisphere, when the sun crosses the equator, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac."

And what does Annie Wagner (a former writer of The Stranger who, like myself, has a heart made just for autumn), have to say about a sweater that speaks to the season we have just entered:

So long, summer.

Crosscut is now of the mind that the race for Seattle City Council Position 8 "is more competitive than expected." That's not saying that much. At most it means a progressive incumbent (Teresa Mosqueda) will have to face yet another rising star of the Seattle right (Kenneth Wilson). The former's goal is to impose structural engineering on Seattle politics.

As for some tiresome mayor of some small Washington town that fought, under his leadership, ever so hard to "reject Gov. Jay Inslee's COVID-19 restrictions," he, hardly a one-of-a-kind, "spent six days in the hospital this month" fighting to keep his one and only life from being taken by the very deadly coronavirus.

Breaking booster news:

Anchorage Daily News reports that Alaska now has the "highest case rate per capita of any U.S. state." Its health system is in tatters. The number of its dead and infected keeps rising. By the way, the anti-vax and recently elected mayor of Anchorage, Dave Bronson, called Joe Biden's vaccine mandate “wrong and immoral.” We have heard this kind of stuff before from radio and political personalities on the right. It's only a matter of time before reality bites.

Idaho's governor says Washington is as bad as Idaho despite our vaccine policies and mask mandates. Like so much that flows from the tweets and words of the GOP, none of this reasoning amounts to any sense. It's a void feeding a void. A black hole vacuuming a black hole. And Washington's governor should stop all of his pleading and begging in the name of science and instead look up to British Columbia for inspiration: "B.C. turns down Alberta's call for COVID-19 help amid serious hospital crunch".



The construction of the $1.8 billion expansion of the Washington State Convention Center claimed the life of Bryan Phillips, a 31-year-old worker and a "second generation plasterer and fireproofer with Cement Masons & Plasterers Local 528." The cause of his death is described as an "industrial accident."

Really? Seattle is behind Portland and San Fransisco when it comes to "a top-notch cup of coffee." I stand amazed.

The all-American soul who gave us Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song lived a long life that ended today, the first day of fall. And the most fitting way one can describe this long black American life, which included the production of plays, stories, novels in French, is these words: You burned so very brightly, Melvin Van Peebles.



That Susan Collins is at it again. It seems she and that other "moderate" character from West Virginia rule American politics. But always to the benefit of the right. Here's Collins:



As Democrats consider legislation to respond to a new Texas state ban on abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy, they have lost the support of one of the few remaining Republicans who support abortion rights. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said Tuesday she opposes the Democrats’ bill, which would prohibit states from enacting restrictions on abortion through fetal viability.

Texas' governor is now building Trump's wall with cars. Miles of cars. A "steel wall" of cars.



How did I fail to post last week this video of the madness of capitalism in all of its glory?



And what does Annie Wagner have to say about Lead Pencil Studio's artwork for the University District Station, which was formerly called Brooklyn Station?



Let's exit with a dope trip-hop beat by Coldcut, "Autumn Leaves (No Flames Version)":

