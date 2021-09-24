Slog AM: Biden Wins Arizona Again, Delta Air Lines Has Had Enough of the Crazies on the Plane, New Proposal Would Require Seattle Landlords to Give Tenants Six Months Notice of Rent Increases

I have had it with these motherfucking crazies on this motherfucking plane!" Jennifer May/ gettyimages.com

because of : alleged "near-physical altercations" and alleged "threats of violence" and "illegal picketing activity" and alleged "harassment of union members". The strike, however, is not over. The carpenters still want to get paid.

While some leaders of the Northwest Carpenters Union strike may not like Kshama Sawant's support, most renters will certainly support her new proposal: "Want to raise the rent? Give [tenants] six months’ notice." Seattle Times reporters Heidi Groover and Daniel Beekman fill in the details here. In the words of that track that features K'naan and Riz MC: "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)".

The repair of the West Seattle Bridge is, according to KIRO 7, finally nearing its final stage. The bad news is the final stage is around 8 months long.

Anti-mask protest in Walla Walla shuts down school board meeting. What all of this shows is that small town people have way too much time on their hands.

At present, the Seattle Fire Department wants you to stay the fuck away from the "5600 block of 4th Avenue South" because there is a gas leak. It could get hot out there.

Delta Air Lines is on its knees and begging other airlines to keep unruly people out of the sky by creating a national "no fly" list. Delta has a list of its own, and it's not short. It contains some 1,600 individuals who, for some Trumpy reason or another, made flying a very miserable experience for flight attendants and passengers. As for me, I'm staying on the ground until some real progress is made on the pandemic.

Yet another grand waste of time and money brought to you by, of course, the GOP:



A Republican-commissioned review of nearly 2.1 million ballots cast last year in Arizona confirmed the accuracy of the official results and President Biden’s win in Maricopa County, according to a draft report prepared by private contractors who conducted the recount. The draft was obtained by The Washington Post late Thursday night in advance of a planned public release of a final version on Friday.

Joe Biden has won Arizona again.



UPDATE: Arizona draft audit report shows Biden widened lead by 360 votes https://t.co/bZY5nIpAY2 pic.twitter.com/cBakX25WKI

— The Hill (@thehill) September 24, 2021

And let's not forget the massive amount of time the Trump's White House wasted focusing on a coup rather than the coronavirus. The Washington Post: "Trump’s election challenges distracted from covid response, White House adviser told colleagues".

What's the big deal? Yes, he is "the oldest Republican senator at age 88." And, yes, he wants another six years in the office he has occupied since the beginning of time. But it's not like the dead red state of Iowa would send anything remotely resembling fresh blood to Washington if he goes to pasture. Another Grassley will only replace this Grassley.

The line that says it all when it comes to Susan Collins and Joe Manchin: "Put your hand upon my hip. When you dip I dip we dip."

It's the birthday of the greatest Marxist economist of the 20th century, Rosa Luxemburg. She was born 150 years ago, and in 1913 she published a book, The Accumulation of Capital, that correctly saw the path capitalism would take in the 20th century. According to her way of thinking, the key problem of the capitalism of her times was under-consumption. The system over-produced and, at the same time, starved its workers. How to solve this contradiction? One was the expansion of markets; another, increased government and military spending. Because these ideas are explored and suggested in her masterpiece, we can describe Luxemburg as the true mother of Keynesianism.



Rosa Luxemburg, born 150 years ago, argued that struggles for reform must be tied to struggles against capitalism as a system. https://t.co/mjTCgjQRex

— Jacobin (@jacobin) September 24, 2021

Footprints show humans have been in the Americas for much, much, much longer than expected. Science News: "Over 60 'ghost tracks' — so-called because they pop up and disappear across the landscape — show that people romped through what’s now New Mexico 23,000 to 21,000 years ago..." The human is the animal that does not know how to stand still.

I guess it's just a feeling, in the city.



The video that everyone is talking about in #Rome this week: a dozen wild boar walking calmly through traffic on Via Trionfale. #cinghiali pic.twitter.com/ZrLfK49lOZ

— Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) September 22, 2021

Now that we have mentioned that dark and dubby Eurythmics tune, let's end with it.

