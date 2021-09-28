New Savage Lovecast: Unlock Your Sexual Potential…With Poppers!

Wedding drama ahoy! A man’s dad had a fight with his sister. Years later, the sister got married, and at her wedding, her dad orchestrated a big walk-out of many of the family, leaving the bride in tears. (That’s some stone-cold revenge right there.) Should the caller break off contact with his dad over this?

A 44-year-old married woman with two kids wants to be open-minded about her husband’s request to bang a 25-year-old gal. But when he tells her that this new woman is “magical” and that he’s “never felt this way before,” it’s hard to feel groovy about the whole situation.

On the Magnum, Dan chats with Adam Zmith, author of Deep Sniff: A History of Poppers and Queer Futures. They talk about the fascinating origins of poppers use and how they have been helping gay men have a whole lot of fun ever since.

And, after five years together, and many conversations about whether kids are in their future, the man announces that he does NOT in fact want kids. TWO WEEKS BEFORE THEIR WEDDING. The bride-to-be is NOT happy…

