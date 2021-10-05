New Savage Lovecast: All Hail the Gottmans!

“Wait. Where did that flared base, glass butt plug go? Oh, that’s right! It’s still up my butt!” The caller tried to do everything right. But she might need surgery to get it out.

A woman’s boyfriend cheated on her with a sex worker… who also happens to be her own damn hairdresser! Dan and the caller have a conversation, and you get to listen in.

On the Magnum version of the show, Dan FINALLY interviews the wise and prolific Drs. John and Julie Gottman. These two have conducted more than 40 years of research on what makes relationships work or fail, and their insights are spot on. If you’ve never heard of them, we humbly invite you to the Gottman-o-sphere.

And, choices, choices. A gay man is peacefully dating his boyfriend but they don’t have sex. But there’s a foxy, younger guy who the caller hooks up with. Should he stick with the meaningful but sexless relationship, or the scorching hot sex dude?

