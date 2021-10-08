sticker_patrol_header.jpg
Jess Stein
"Jacking Off is Fun & Cool"
This is burned into my retinas.
This is burned into my retinas. JK
Thank you for bringing this one to life, Teenage Stepdad. Glad that Charles Entertainment Cheese is down with beating your meat and the non-existence of god.

"Bunny Scan"
A good tattoo!
A good tattoo! JK
Just in time for the spooky season!

"Fart Cloud"
This is one strategy.
This is one strategy. JK
I get it, but I also don't think cops deserve all that ass.

"Just Be Yourself"
Spotted outside of Museum of Museums.
Spotted outside of Museum of Museums. JK
Thanks, Brandon Vosika!

"In a World That Tries to Make You Feel Small..."
Good advice.
Good advice. JK
Hats off to Cora Lee for this one. For some reason this scene from Annihilation is coming to my brain looking at this sticker:

"I'm Part of the Generation That..."
Felt my brain melt out of my ears reading this one.
Felt my brain melt out of my ears reading this one. JK
Same? Maybe??

"Read Motherfucking Books!"
Hell yes.
Hell yes. JK
In my dream life, I'm doing nothing but reading books and watching movies all damn day.

"Knight"
A lil painting on the street.
A lil' painting on the street. JK
Is that a can of beer?

"Hello World..."
Is it?
Is it? JK
I think it's also going to be fine if it's not ok.

"Fuck You, Jeff"
Spotted on Capitol Hill.
Spotted on Capitol Hill. JK
A sweet sticker to end your week on!

