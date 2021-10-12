Slog PM: House Passes Bill Temporarily Raising Debt Ceiling, the Kraken Hit the Ice, and a Land Art Project on the National Register

The Commission brought together a unique team of government agencies and artists to discuss the potential of earthworks—large-scale sculptures that use the earth itself as their medium—and to create historic public artworks designed to restore natural areas damaged by industry. Sponsored Nancy Wilson of Heart with the Seattle Symphony, October 30 The legendary guitar virtuoso takes the stage at Benaroya Hall for one night only - get your tickets here! Robert Morris received the first demonstration project commission. He removed undergrowth from an abandoned 3.7-acre gravel pit in the Kent Valley, terraced the earth, and planted it with rye grass, in effect returning the land to active use. Decades later, the destination continues to serve as a community gathering place.

Robert Morris's "Untitled Earthwork (Johnson Pit #30)," which calls SeaTac home, has been included on the National Register of Historic Places for "significant contributions to the broad patterns of history," embodiment of “distinctive characteristics,” and “high artistic values," according to a 4Culture press release . This comes just after the work—the first publicly funded Land Art project—was listed in the Washington Heritage Register back in June. "Untitled Earthwork (Johnson Pit #30)" is also the first Land Art project to be featured on the National Register. More from 4Culture:

It's a big day for art: Today, I managed to sneak down to the Seattle Art Museum for my first in-person press preview since the pandemmy began. Earlier this year, the SAM received 19 abstract expressionist and post-war masterworks from 20th-century American and European artists, which I wrote about here. The works come to the museum courtesy of the Friday Foundation, an organization dedicated to the late Seattle-area collectors Richard E. Lang and Jane Lang Davis, and they are organized into the exhibition Frisson. I'll write about the show soon, but I am so thankful we have two new Francis Bacons in the city. They are best enjoyed in-person.

Two hikers rescued from Three Fingers mountain yesterday: The pair of experienced hikers got stranded during a storm that "caused white conditions and heavy snow," preventing them from safely making their way down the mountain early Sunday, reports the Seattle Times. Over the next 20 hours, Search and Rescue made their way to the hikers through treacherous weather, getting them to safety around 7 am Monday morning.

Think twice before reaching for that aspirin: In a preliminary draft of updated guidance, the U.S. Preventive Service Task Force cautions that "[b]leeding risks for adults in their 60s and up who haven't had a heart attack or stroke outweigh any potential benefits from aspirin," reports AP. The guidance is open for public comment until November 8, after which the task force will "evaluate that input and then make a final decision."

The New York Times has released their restaurant list of American places they are most stoked about: And you might recognize three faces—Seattle's Archipelago, Communion, and Paju restaurants. Congrats!

A new coroner's report revealed that Gabby Petito, the woman whose disappearance became the center of a social media frenzy, was strangled to death and labeled her death a homicide. The Guardian reports that the coroner estimates Petito died "three to four weeks before her body was found, on September 19." The police have not located the person of interest in the case, her boyfriend Brian Laundrie.

And here in the Pacific Northwest: Crosscut spoke to three Indigenous people from the Pacific Northwest who have all had family go missing over the past three decades about the lack of media coverage of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

For her most recent book Beautiful World, Where Are You?, Sally Rooney opted not to sell Hebrew translation rights to an Israeli publisher. The Irish author cited her support for Palestinian rights and the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement as reasons not to move forward with the translation, reports the New York Times. In an email, Rooney said she does not "feel it would be right for me under the present circumstances to accept a new contract with an Israeli company that does not publicly distance itself from apartheid and support the U.N.-stipulated rights of the Palestinian people.”

Quick weather break: This morning we reached an all-time record low of 37 degrees, reports KOMO. I ordered a hot coffee for the first time this fall the other day. Time to hibernate!

If that holds, today will become the earliest autumn day with a high below 50 degrees since 1973.

A new permanent location for Ballard Food Bank: And it's just a hop, skip, and a jump from their old location. According to MyBallard, the new location is "twice the size" of their old digs and includes "a garden, a large waiting area, and cafe for visitors." You can expect their food bank to open on October 18 along with their Kindness Cafe, and they will also make to-go orders available. Check out Ballard Food Bank's schedule here.

A white woman faces some consequences for her actions: The King County Council voted to strip Kathy Lambert of her internal and external committee assignments after distributing a racist mailer featuring her only Black colleague Girmay Zahilay as some sort of socialist puppeteer. Stranger writer Hannah Krieg has more on the vote here.

Superman is bisexual now: Welcome to the fold, Clark. I can’t believe we ever thought an alien being with supernatural powers was straight.

Pray for the Real Housewives fans in your life: The new trailer for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip just dropped and it looks WILD.

It is time to release the Kraken: Seattle's newest sports franchise plays their first official game tonight in Las Vegas against the Golden Knights at 7 pm PT. The official lineup for who will hit the ice is still in flux, as the team is dealing with COVID-19 protocol, reports the Seattle Times. If you're a betting type of dude (gender neutral), the odds down in Sin City favor the Kraken 50-1 to win the Stanley Cup. How about that!

Moderna wants the Food and Drug Administration to authorize a half-dose COVID-19 booster shot: The agency is now pulling together an independent advisory panel to study the data on Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters and vote on an emergency authorization, reports the New York Times. Moderna did not argue that a booster was "necessary" to prevent hospitalization or serious diseases, but rather prevents "infection and mild to moderate disease."

The House passes a bill temporarily raising the U.S. debt ceiling: The measure—which has already been passed by the Senate—raises the government's limit to $28.9 trillion and staves off the risk of default until early December, reports The Guardian. The representatives voted along party lines: all yeses from the Dems and all nos from the GOP. The president is expected to sign the bill this week.

For your listening pleasure: I've been Caroline Polachek-pilled. Something clicked. Join me in listening to "Door" on repeat: