Stranger Suggests: You Should Watch Seattle Filmmaker Wes Hurley's New Potato Movie Plus two other solid events happening this weekend.

THURSDAY THROUGH NEXT WEEK: SEATTLE QUEER FILM FESTIVAL

Seattle’s screens light up for the next 10 days with a Queer Film Festival overflowing with talent from around Seattle, the country, and the world. Screenings will be online and in person, so you can choose whichever style suits your comfort level. Check out Potato Dreams of America, Wes Hurley’s astounding autobiographical narrative, and don’t miss Yes I Am - The Ric Weiland Story. There’s also a Bebe Zahara Benet documentary that looks like great fun, and who can resist a film with a title like Rebel Dykes? The Saturday Morning Cartoons shorts are always a hoot (and a welcome excuse to visit MoPOP). Proof of vaccination is required for in-person screenings, and online screenings are generally limited to residents of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska. We'll have another post up later today with more top recommendations from the fest.

THE SEATTLE QUEER FILM FESTIVAL 2021 starts on Thursday, October 14, and runs through Sunday, October 24 online and at various locations, including SIFF, Northwest Film Forum, and the Erickson Theater.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY: TASTE OF ICELAND IN SEATTLE 2021

It’s Icelandic cuisine without the Reykjavík prices! Enjoy food, film, music, and more at this multi-day cultural festival hosted by Seattle’s National Nordic Museum. Various food trucks will be in attendance (do not deprive yourself of an Icelandic hotdog), and there will be a screening of Andri Snær Magnason and Anní Ólafsdóttir’s documentary The Third Pole, which explores the curious intersection of music and mental health. Also on the schedule: an Icelandic-themed meditation experience led by Jósa Goodlife; and a raffle with various prizes, including a trip to Iceland. I was hoping there would be a pop-up hot spring — what could be more appealing right now than sinking into a near-boiling lagoon with a bunch of strangers? Oh well, maybe next year. Until then, ein með öllu, please.

TASTE OF ICELAND IN SEATTLE 2021 runs from Thursday, October 14 to Sunday the 17th at the National Nordic Museum, 2655 NW Market St.

SATURDAY: SEATTLE NIGHT MARKET

What makes night markets so bewitching? There’s something strangely transgressive about shopping late in the day, especially at a location that’s so ephemeral it only lasts a few hours. Local makers, finders, and foodies will gather at Park Hangar 30 (a large enough space to permit some distancing) to peddle wares, offer live entertainment, and snack to their heart’s content. The event is 21+ and there will be two bars — both outdoors, which is nice for those of us still nervous about sharing indoor air. (No mention of weed vendors, alas). Proof of vaccination is required, and the event will be split into two “shifts” to keep occupancy and sanitation under control. Keep your eyes peeled for the fun photo booth, the karaoke Airstream trailer, and complimentary tote bags (!!!) for the first 2,500 attendees. Getting there’s a snap: Take the new light rail to Roosevelt, then the 62 to Sand Point and 70th, then it’s a 10-minute walk. Or drive, if you’re that kind of person.

SEATTLE NIGHT MARKET is this Saturday, October 16 from 2pm to 10pm at Magnuson Park Hangar 30, 6310 Northeast 74th Street.