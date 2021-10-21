The strangest little documentary festival in town is ready to show you what's up, Seattle!
SCOOP is a new mini-doc fest brought to you by the Pulitzer Prize-winning online publication The Stranger and the producers behind HUMP!, SLAY, and SPLIFF Film Festivals. Earlier this year, we asked readers to go out into our chaotic world and SEND US THEIR BEST SCOOPS on the issues they care about the most. After combing through hundreds of submissions, we've curated a fresh and international lineup of 11 documentary shorts, including reports on everything from trippy plants in Hong Kong to the fight to save historic community spaces in Seattle. There are enough scoops to satisfy everyone's tastes, and we've made sure to include a lot of Pacific Northwest representation.
JOIN US as we celebrate the world and its truths this November with the inaugural SCOOP Film Festival, running the weekends of November 12 and 19. Tickets are live now, and you can watch the fest for 48 hours during the weekend of your choosing.
Wanna whet your appetite? Marvel at our teaser trailer and lineup below!
THE SCOOP 2021 FILM LINEUP!
The Science of Stress During Remote Learning
Why Wouldn’t You Buy Weed on the Legal Market?
The State of Skateboarding in Mongolia
Life’s Too Short, But I’m Not
Cece
Bush Garden
Welcome to the Neighborhood
The Killing of Stonechild Chiefstick
Before Leaving
Nature Series
Lady Krishna
Don't miss our first SCOOP Film Festival, coming to you online November 12-20.