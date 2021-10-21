Slog PM: Some Big Late Endorsements in Seattle Races, Amazon Fights Union Effort in NYC, Bannon in Contempt of Congress

Nick Brown (a Harvard grad, a former Army defense attorney, and a former Survivor contestant) is the first Black guy to serve in the role, the Seattle Times reports in a profile of him. He told Mike Carter that "we can’t incarcerate our way out of violent crime,” and that he "plans on expanding the number of attorneys assigned to investigate and litigate civil rights cases, with an eye toward establishing a multilawyer Civil Rights Division in the Seattle office."

Police reformers want to put cops on Brady Lists for excessive force, but King County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg isn't one of those reformers. If you're unfamiliar, a prosecutor puts a cop on a Brady List when the cop lies or does something that would call their credibility into question. The Associated Press found that "prosecutors sometimes don’t even compile the lists and that wide disparities in what offenses land officers on them are prevalent across the country, with excessive force often failing to merit inclusion." Here's what Satterberg told the AP: “An officer who was accused of using too much force in an unrelated arrest has nothing to do with the impeachment of their veracity." So having a record is only relevant for people accused of crimes, not for cops.

All of Washington's proposed redistricting maps could violate the Voting Rights Act: Crosscut reports on an analysis from the UCLA Voting Rights Project, which found that none of the plans offered by the Democratic and Republican commissioners put enough voting-age Latinos in the Yakima Valley. The Democrats were much more closer to complying with the law than Republicans, who drew districts in the area "where just over one-third of eligible voters would be Latino."

"As a survivor, I could never vote for him:" Lorena González dropped an ad hitting Bruce Harrell on his responses to rape and sexual assault allegations leveled against others. That ad highlights Harrell's response to the fifth rape accusation against former Mayor Ed Murray and also some advice he allegedly gave as legal counsel for the Central Area Motivation Program. In the Murray case, Harrell said Seattleites “did not ask us to judge anyone for something that happened 33 years ago or maybe didn’t happen." In a column for the Seattle Emerald, Lola E. Peters said a "senior staff member was accused of sexual harassment and predatory behavior" in 2001-02 at CAMP, and Harrell "recommended we launch a campaign to discredit the reputations of the accusers." I asked Harrell's campaign for a comment on that back in September but got no response.

In other González news: U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren endorsed LG's mayoral campaign today. "I’m endorsing @MLorenaGonzalez for mayor of Seattle because she knows it’s time for big, structural change to put the needs of working people over the needs of the wealthiest 1%," she said in a Tweet.

In other endorsement news: With already half a week of voting in the tank, the MLK Labor Council finally decided to throw its weight behind Nicole Thomas-Kennedy's campaign for Seattle City Attorney. In a brief statement released this evening, a spokesperson said the council praised NTK's "bold platform that centers marginalized working-class voices." Enjoy the email lists, phone banking, and help knockin' doors, everybody!

Amazon is fighting a unionization effort on Staten Island: After the e-commerce giant successfully tricked its Alabama workers not to form a union a few months ago, over 1,700 Amazon warehouse workers in New York City's "JFK8" facility signed cards expressing their interest in organizing, the New York Times reports. Organizers expect to have the numbers by Monday and plan to file for an election then. Of course, as soon as workers started organizing, Amazon started trashing the union:

Washington health department expects hospitals to fill with COVID patients through fall: Though COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have trended down in the last couple weeks, current hospitalization numbers match where we were this time last year, KING 5 reports. Masks and vaccines are still the best ways to stop and slow the spread, and so all we can do is continue to gently encourage our unvaccinated friends and neighbors to get the fucking vaccine.

CDC backs FDA's math on boosters: Earlier this week the FDA recommended boosters for older and high-risk Moderna recipients and all Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients over 18, and today the CDC agreed with that recommendation, Axios reports. The CDC also approves of mixing or matching the vaccines. We can now live in a world with Moderna Johnsons, Pfizer Modernas, and quadruple Johnsons — oh my.

Twitter's algorithm favors right-wing nutjobs: The company released internal data today showing that "the platform's algorithms amplify tweets from right-wing politicians and content from right-leaning news outlets more than people and content from the political left," Protocol reports. Twitter is looking into why that might be the case; could be the the design of the algorithm, could just be that conservatives generate more outrage.

Authorities say they found Brian Laundrie's remains and a diary: The parents of the fiancé of interest helped cops look for clues in the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida, where Laundrie liked to hang out. Didn't take them long to find his bag and his remains, CNN reports.

Congress votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt: Bannon refused to comply with a subpoena related to the insurrection investigation, citing "executive privilege asserted by former president Donald Trump," according to the Washington Post. All thinking people believe that's a bullshit excuse, except for the 202 Republicans who voted against the resolution to hold him in contempt, a crime that "can result in up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000." Washington state Republican Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler and eight other GOP dorks crossed the aisle to vote with Democrats. Rep. Dan Newhouse, who is running against failed gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp (lol) to retain his seat, did not count himself among them. Weird!

The US has held Asadullah Haroon Gul in Guantanamo Bay for 14 years without charging or trying him: Today a judge ruled his detention was illegal, and that he should be set free. According to Al Jazeera, his lawyer said that "Asadullah missed his daughter’s entire childhood. He should be reunited with his family as soon as possible, but there is no way to restore what has been taken from them.”