Slog PM: New Proof of Vaccination Rules, González Apologizes for Ad, It Looks Like Wyman Is Going to D.C.

Wyman could be who stands between your vote and cyber hackers. Wishing her the best of luck. SECRETARY OF STATE'S OFFICE

Starting this Monday October 25, people ages 12+ will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result to enter many establishments and events within King County.

Learn more about #KCVaxVerified at https://t.co/d3MkqbLv2Y pic.twitter.com/70700vGiz3

— Public Health - Seattle & King County (@KCPubHealth) October 22, 2021

Sponsored Experience Tukwila's vibrant, global food scene during Seattle Restaurant Week From Oct 24th - Nov 6th enjoy diverse culinary menus at great prices in Tukwila!

Today is the first day that King County will require people over the age of 12 to show their proof of vaccination or recent negative test at restaurants, bars, movie theaters, gyms, performance and music venues, conferences, conventions, and outdoor events with 500 people or more. Your physical vaccine card, a picture of your vaccine card, or a digital record of it on an app like MyIRMobile.com will suffice as proof.

And knock on wood: Many disease experts are saying that the worst of this godawful pandemic here in the United States is "probably in the past" as new cases and deaths are on the decline, reports the Guardian. BUT BUT BUT. That doesn't mean we can go back to licking doorknobs all willy nilly. “My most optimistic assessment is that if we keep vaccinating, sometime during late fall, into the winter, the pandemic phase of Covid will be substantially reduced over much of the United States,” infectious disease expert William Schaffner told the paper. Fingies crossed.

That said: CDC Director Rochelle Walensky wants you to enjoy trick-or-treating with your kids (if you have 'em) by staying outside and spreading out.

As of around 5:30 pm today, around 23,000 people are still without power across the state: As Matt touched on in Slog AM, more than 100,000 customers lost power on Sunday thanks to that mean windstorm that whipped across the region (it destroyed my favorite umbrella, but a small loss compared with what many others are going through right now). Right now, 1,739 Seattle City Light customers are in the dark, as are 17,114 Puget Sound Energy customers and 590 in the Snohomish Public Utility District, reports the Seattle Times.

Tragically: Two people were killed in a windstorm-fueled accident when a tree fell on their car driving down the Preston-Fall City road yesterday, reports KING 6. According to the King County Sheriff's Office, the tree "measured 8 feet wide in diameter at the point where it snapped."

Newspaper carrier sues Pierce County, saying it violated constitutional rights: Back in January, Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer—who is white—falsely accused newspaper carrier Sedrick Altheimer—who is Black—of threatening to kill him, triggering "a massive police response," reports the Seattle Times. Now Altheimer has filed a lawsuit alleging Troyer acted with "racial animus" and "reckless disregard for Mr. Altheimer's civil rights," saying that Altheimer has had to make "life changing alterations to both his work and his personal life" due to trauma from the incident. Troyer and Pierce County have yet to respond to the Times's requests for comment.

Brandi Carlile is Booked and Busy: The country star with Washington roots made her debut on Saturday Night Live last weekend. Check out her performance of her lead single "Right On Time" off her album In These Silent Days as she wears the sickest sequined pants suit:

Mayoral candidate M. Lorena González apologizes for ad attacking Bruce Harrell: In a message to supporters, González issued an apology for a recent attack ad featuring a white sexual assault survivor who condemned Harrell—who is Black—and said he sided with alleged sexual abusers like Ed Murray. On Saturday, a group of Black leaders called on González to take the video down, saying it "reinforces tropes about dangerous Black men and sexual violence and has caused pain to people in the Black community," reported the Times. In the video, González said she was sorry her campaign "did not work harder to center the voice of a sexual assault survivor from our community of color who was also willing to tell their story."

And added that she stands by her position "that my opponent has a troubling history both past and recent of defending those credibly accused of child sex assault and in other instances proposing to discredit those who have alleged sexual harassment." Watch the full video here.

What to see Eric Clapton make a weird face? You're welcome.

Coup in Sudan: On Monday, Sudanese military leaders "dissolved civilian rule, arrested political leaders, and called a state emergency," reports the BBC. Protesters have taken to the streets opposing the military takeover, with reports coming out that soldiers have fired into the crowd, leading to the deaths of at least seven protesters and 140 injured. So far, nations worldwide have condemned the coup, and the U.S. has already halted $700 million in aid.

It looks like WA Secretary of State Kim Wyman will go to the White House, baby: According to CNN, the Biden administration is expected to name the Washington Republican to a position leading the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to "protect future elections from foreign and domestic interference." Wyman was one of the few GOP members to rebuke Trump's baseless lies of mail-in ballot fraud after the 2020 election. If officially appointed, she'd have a lot of threats and disinformation campaigns to sort through. As the Seattle Times notes, she's the last remaining Republican to hold a statewide office here in Washington. If she takes the position, Gov. Inslee would choose her temporary replacement. Then voters would likely decide during the November 2022 election who should permanently take over for the rest of her term, which ends in 2024.

More wind on its way: Stay dry and warm out there!

Another wet & windy day for the Pacific Northwest as the deep but WEAKENING low pressure moves onshore this afternoon. Watch for heavy showers & gusty winds! @kiro7seattle #kiro7seattle #seattle #wawx pic.twitter.com/QLdIjLFJFh

— Claire Anderson (@ClaireKIRO7) October 25, 2021

Slashing inside the Capitol Hill light rail station: Yesterday afternoon, cops say a man got his face slashed "after warning his assailant to stay off the tracks," reports CHS Blog. The suspect was on the tracks at the station "looking for items and smashing a guitar" when the victim warned him he could get hit or potentially delay the train. Police say the suspect swung at the victim and missed, then pulled out his knife and cut the victim across his face.

Humpback whales are fuckin': The majestic sea creatures got so busy humpin' in the Salish Sea this year that 2021 saw a "record-breaking baby boom of humpback whales in western Washington," reports KING 5. The Pacific Whale Watch Association has photos of 21 calves this year as opposed to just 11 from 2020. We love to see it!

Are you unvaccinated, love hot sticky weather, aren't afraid of gators, AND a cop? Well, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has just the deal for you. The slick-haired governor told Fox News that he's "actively working to recruit out-of state law enforcement" who got the boot for not complying with other states' vaccine mandates, reports The Guardian. DeSantis says that he wants to offer them $5000 to lure them to the murky swamps of Florida. Uhhh ok, yes, brilliant idea to headhunt all the cops who are bad at following orders. I'm sure that won't be a disaster.

Headline of the day: "Hiker lost for 24 hours ignored calls from rescuers because of unknown number" via the New York Post.

For your listening pleasure: Portland's Aminé dropped a new single and music video for "Charmander." I'm a fan of his Black-in-the-PNW aesthetics!