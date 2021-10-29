Slog AM: Vote for Nikkita Oliver Because Real Estate Moguls Don't Want You To, Amazon Didn't Make as Much Money as It Wanted, Spooky Geomagnetic Storm Hits Saturday

Nikkita 4 Nine. ALEX GARLAND

Why have developers, landlords, and real estate moguls raised $363,050 this election against Nikkita Oliver? @Nikkita4Nine pic.twitter.com/xqYlCI97yR

— Seattle DSA🌹 (@SeattleDSA) October 28, 2021

Sponsored Support BIPOC-owned venues during Seattle Restaurant Week! Use the filter of srweek.org to find a BIPOC owned spot near you.

Nikkita Oliver to have any power because they represent the powerless, or, put another way, the people. Indeed, my mailbox has only seen anti-Oliver flyers. And all the flyers say pretty much the same thing: enough of these progressive types on the City Council. It's time for some good common sense to bring to an end this bonfire of crime we see all around us. Of course, Seattle is nowhere near dying. What is at issue here is a struggle between two classes, one of which (not the people) has almost all of the money and wholly believes that making even more money is all that matters in our twittering world, and maybe even the next one. Vote for Oliver. The corporations have all the dough, but we have democracy.

And yes, you are seeing correctly. The screens in Capitol Hill Station, U District Station, and the Roosevelt Station are finally providing real-time arrival information for trains. Maybe there is a god? Or life after death? Or a place where the wicked are punished forever. These working screens give me hope.



The station screens are, for now, "not tuned to a dead channel". Charles Mudede

, a geomagnetic storm caused by a solar flare. It's expected to hit planet Earth on Saturday, October 30. KOMO : "A faint green glow of northern lights may materialize Saturday night and our weather looks to cooperate for viewing this potential Aurora Borealis event." Don't cry, baby, don't cry.

Tacoma is feeling it, too. Lots of urban flooding going on down there.



Please be careful during the evening commute. Lots of urban flooding in Tacoma. Do not drive through standing water of unknown depth! pic.twitter.com/KxcdUDKPsU

— Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) October 29, 2021



Amazon made a little less money this quarter than the previous one. That means it did not grow, and growth is the name of the game: bigger, faster, stronger sales.

This is how the FOX 13 machine works. The Twitter headline: "72% of adults would leave job over COVID-19 vaccine mandate, survey says". The headline for the post: "72% of unvaccinated would leave job if vaccine required without testing option". And, finally, buried in the post: "The percentage of unvaccinated adult participants who say they would quit if vaccines were a requirement equates to roughly 9% of all adults...".

Over 700,000 dead, and we are still getting headlines like this: "COVID survivor's message to unvaccinated: Virus is 'real enough to take someone's life'" Do these people not believe in the dead? There are so many of them. They are not really that hard to find. When will America stop being so endless?

Lots of dead goods from the containers that fell from the cargo ship Zim Kingston are now washing up on the beaches of British Columbia. One remote location has a bunch of ghostly refrigerators, yoga mats, and "boots, shoes, toys, Chinese checkers boards, baby oil, food packs, hair wax, Styrofoam, backpacks and more." A person who took a picture of this mini-apocalypse, educator Jerika McArter, wrote on Facebook, "this is only one of the containers and the pictures don’t show how bad/sad it is".



'Fridges, rain boots, shoes, toys': B.C. coast littered with debris believed to be from stricken cargo ship https://t.co/A0PV92J8r7 pic.twitter.com/X0W6eBU9vn

— CTV News (@CTVNews) October 28, 2021

The Terminator on capitalism and climate change: “You can have the best capitalism in the world but if people are dead, they are dead, it’s over”.



COP26: Arnold Schwarzenegger angered by world leaders' climate policies - BBC News https://t.co/CAUvk4b5mq

— Josseline (@Jossfjh) October 29, 2021

Big oil is making big money again because of soaring oil prices. A barrel of the climate-destroying stuff is now above $80. This means fracking is profitable again. And so on, and so on, until the end of the world, or hell freezes over.

Nothing is ever going to make me read this New York Times story: "The 37-year-olds are afraid of the 23-year-olds who work for them". I know where it's going. I know how it will end.

The British comedian John Cleese is on Twitter-fire these days. Here is his tweet just for Mark Zuckerberg.



I hear rumours that the Devil, who feels that the word 'Hell' has recently acquired rather negative

connotations, is going to change its name to 'Blissville'

— John Cleese (@JohnCleese) October 28, 2021

Here is one for those who participated in the Jan 6 coup attempt:



When I used to visit the USA in the 60s and 70s, I has to sign a statement that I was not intending to overthrow the American Government by force



I never realised that this only applied to foreigners

— John Cleese (@JohnCleese) October 29, 2021



And, finally, here is one for the judge who clearly loves that gun-loving brat:



If the judge in the Rittenhouse case doesn't like the word 'victim', perhaps the phrase 'unarmed person shot to death' might do the trick

— John Cleese (@JohnCleese) October 27, 2021

And if you are wondering why we are closing this AM with Grace Jones's "Walking in the Rain," please step outside for a moment or two: