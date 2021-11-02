Slog AM: Last Day to Vote, COVID Cases "Plateauing," Manchin and Sinema Still Making a Mess of Congress

Very cool thing to do, in my opinion. CB

Sponsored Winter Starts Now is coming to the Seattle area November 2 - 24! Warren Miller’s 72nd film travels from California to Colorado, to Maine, and up the coast of Alaska. Get tickets at warrenmiller.com.

Seattle ballot return statistics as of last night at 6 pm show that retired people and people with water views will speak louder than other age groups in the election — unless the youths get out there and vote today. King County

you have until 8 pm to fill out your ballot and slide it into a drop box. At this point, fuck snail mail — just put it in the closest box to make sure your vote gets counted. Luckily, we've done a lot of the work for you: If you need to catch up on the stakes and the candidates, take 7.5 minutes to read our legally biding endorsements. Reading this at 7:45 pm for some reason? Then pull up our cheat sheet and thank us later. Not registered in Seattle but suddenly want to be? Have any other voting mechanics questions? Follow Matt's advice. Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations were declining after the delta surge, but have now stalled around 1,000, KING 5 reports. Not great.

Judge dismisses lawsuit from mother of Lorenzo Anderson: A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit from the mother of Horace Lorenzo Anderson after he "concluded the city did not create a dangerous situation for the young man when police abandoned the department’s East Precinct during the unrest," the Seattle Times reports. In order to successfully sue, “the City must have known that something was going to happen but chose to ignore the risk and expose plaintiff to it anyway," the judge ruled.

Introducing Skeleton Theatre, courtesy of the West Seattle Blog:

ICYMI: King County is speeding up its distribution of more than $100 million in rent assistance after lagging behind other counties for months. The county has now spent nearly half of its latest pot of federal money, the Seattle Times reports. But now, the need could outstrip the money available. The county received 10,000 new applications for help in the past five weeks. If the county runs out of money with renters still in need, then the hardest-hit area will be South King County, where in some areas as many as 11% of households have applied for rent assistance.

FIFA officials visit Seattle looking for World Cup 2026 city: The Seattle World Cup Committee will present its proposal to host the games and the Space Needle will raise a "SEA 2026 flag," KOMO reports. Seattle is competing against San Francisco, Kansas City and others to eventually let a bunch of English hooligans run wild around town.

The Supreme Court may admit there's something a little funny about that Texas abortion law: The New York Times reports that Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett "hinted" during oral arguments Monday that a majority on the court could allow abortion providers—but not the DOJ—to challenge an OBVIOUSLY UNCONSTITUTIONAL law in federal court, even though that OBVIOUSLY UNCONSTITUTIONAL law forbids such a challenge. No word on whether SCOTUS would deign to block the law while the lower court decides what to do, if they let that happen in the first place.

Prepare for more disappointment on the cost of medicine: Though leadership in the House and Senate claim the Democrats are making "headway" on watered-down drug pricing legislation in the social spending bill, "Kyrsten Sinema, Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.) and a handful of other congressional moderates" are "non-committal" on a deal, the Washington Post reports. The policies these dorks reject would 1) cap "out-of-pocket annual spending for seniors in Medicare’s drug-benefit program" at $2,000 and 2) allow Medicare to negotiate with Big Pharma on some medicine five years after regulators approve generics and on medicine that treats stuff like cancer 12 years after regulators approve generics. What a fucking system we have here, huh guys?

Jayapal says progressives are ready to vote on both bills: CNN calls this "a significant concession after previously seeking direct assurances from Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema on the legislation." Jayapal told CNN she is ready to pass the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and $1.75 trillion budget bill because she believes the president can get 51 votes for the larger deal. Manchin has been on one about wanting "greater clarity" about the budget bill's effects on the national debt:

Asked Manchin about timing: “I just think it’s going to take quite a while. You’re talking about overhauling the entire tax code. That is tremendous. And there needs to be input…And we're not in a rush right now. The rush was trying to get everything” before Biden went overseas pic.twitter.com/qfTjbFit7j

— Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 2, 2021

Hawai'i Senator Brian Schatz argued that Manchin was still just spinning, but it's hard to believe when you're dealing with a man who believes nothing:

We need a CBO score anyway, in order to process the bill through the Parliamentarian on the Senate side. None of what was said was exactly new. The tone alarmed people, but substantively nothing has changed.

— Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) November 1, 2021

Israel's energy minister couldn't get into COP26 because transportation to the event was not wheelchair accessible: "It’s sad that the United Nations, which promotes accessibility for people with disabilities, in 2021 doesn’t worry about accessibility at its own events,” Karine Elharrar wrote on Twitter.

Speaking of COP26: Why are we even making Israel's energy minister go to this bullshit convention? Leaders from countries that control "around 85% of the world's forests" — including Brazil — pledged to stop deforestation by 2030 and even to start reversing it by then, the BBC reports. One little hitch: "a previous deal in 2014 had 'failed to slow deforestation at all' and commitments needed to be delivered on."

China and Russia want to sell oil to North Korea again, and they're pushing the UN to lift sanctions on the state whose fearless leader keeps firing random rockets into Japanese and South Korean waters, Al Jazeera reports. The sanctions Russian and China want to lift would also allow the North Koreans to export "statues, seafood and textiles." Unpopular opinion, but: If buying some statues from the DPRK helps the starving people in that country, then I'll take 10-15 of them.

The other election today: Over in the Virginia governor's race, Republican Glenn Youngkin has been doing well in polls and Democrat Terry McAuliffe is counting on the state's leftward lean. Among the trends in that race: the culture war over teaching kids history that makes some white parents feel badly. Youngkin is trying to "tap into parent anger, particularly in the suburbs" over COVID policies and critical race theory, Politico reports.

Returns aren't looking great so far:

Deleted an earlier tweet because the figures cited by the registrar below did not include 2k+ mail ballots. At this rate, Charlottesville would be on pace for ~15k votes, still down from 16.5k in 2017 and potentially a weak turnout in an 86% Biden city. https://t.co/PZG0L2Ji0b

— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 2, 2021

I leave you with O Terno's "Culpa:"