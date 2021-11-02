New Savage Lovecast: All About STIs with Ina Park

A woman in an open relationship with her bi husband will sometimes indulge in threeways with men. But these men almost always ask to film the fun. Isn’t this just asking for free porn? It makes the caller feel like an unpaid sex worker.

A trans man wants to start hooking up with men. But he remembers how dangerous and fraught this was before he transitioned, and wants to make sure he’s safe and in control this time. Dan calls him up and you get to listen in.

On the Magnum, Dan brings back STI researcher Ina Park, to talk about STI risks, stigmas, and how to protect yourself.

And, in this installment of “What’s My Label?” a neurodivergent, spanko, straight man wonders what to call himself.

