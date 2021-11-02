General Election Night 2021: Complete Leftist Anarchy Edition

If it's before 8 pm, there's still time to do this.

Gooooood evening friends, frenemies, enemies, and henemies, and welcome to the Stranger Election Control Board's General Election Night 2021 Complete Leftist Anarchy Edition . At around 8:15 PM Seattle and other places that are not Seattle will see the first results in our highly anticipated off-year local elections! How highly anticipated, you ask?

Well, if your morning started off like the SECB's morning, then you spent 25 minutes reading The Stranger's cheat sheet over the phone to an octogenarian in West Seattle who called the office because she couldn't find the paper at the deli across the street and didn't know how to use the internet but did want to vote for the candidates we picked because she has always trusted our snotty and heavily researched opinions on the matter!!!!!!! That's the kind of dedication we're seeing out in the village today, and it's enough to bring one to two tears to our twitchy little screen-rotted eyeballs.

If you have yet to turn in your ballot, never fear! There's still time — but don't call us on the fucking phone. Fill out your ballot using our cheat sheet, and then sprint to the nearest drop box. Not registered or have other election-related questions? We answer them here. Read fast. Walk fast. Vote!!

The stakes are moderately to severely high this year, depending on the race. Though Trump isn't sitting at the top of the ticket at the moment, today Seattle's choice for City Attorney will determine whether or not Trump will have a direct line into Seattle's law department when he wins in 2024. Kinda fun, huh!?

Seattle will also choose between a corporate mayor and a labor mayor, citywide council members who want to solve the housing crisis and those who want to make it worse, forward-thinking port commissioners and big biz simps, and school board directors who want to close the opportunity gap and those who will try to find every excuse not to. Meanwhile, as a whole, King County will decide whether to give our Executive a fourth term, or whether to hand over the reins to a more progressive state Senator who likes to cuss.

King County Elections expects slightly higher-than-normal turnout countywide—they're thinking 46% this year, which is less than 2019's 49% but greater than 2017's 43%. Will the higher turnout boost progressives to victory? We won't know until Friday, because thus far without fail progressives always vote later in the week. Tonight's the night for the more conservative candidates: they'll sip champagne with cops and hope they're leading by at least double digits after the first ballot drop, and we'll be right there to record every sip, snack, and slight.

As always, your intrepid, damp, and immoderately stoned SECB has inadvisably hopped on our e-scooters and fanned to report on election night parties all over town. Keep your eyes on Slog for updates.

WE BLAME MANCHIN

5:25 PM

I've seen enough: Glenn Youngkin (R) defeats Terry McAuliffe (D) in the Virginia governor's race. #VAGOV

— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 3, 2021

CHECKING IN WITH THE REAL "PRACTICAL" PROGRESSIVE

4:15 PM

The SECB can only take awkward pictures, sorry.

Wearing a long black puffer and bright yellow sweater, Oliver seemed in good spirits as they popped around their final campaign event before tonight's ballot drop around 8:15 PM. They checked in with their family, team members, and gave interviews as needed. When we had a chance to catch up with them on their way to make sure the next performer made it to the stage, Oliver said they were "feeling good" about the election.

Oliver said they and their team were focusing on getting out the vote, and they were grateful that Black Action Coalition was around to lend their support. This event ends at 6 PM, and Oliver will keep up with the election results with family and friends in a private, low-key gathering. They expect to be down in votes tonight, but the campaign will "pull ahead over the next few days" as the city counts the ballots of progressive voters who voted later. Oliver said they hope voters will "vote on more than just one issue" and not let the conversation over public safety drown out other conversations around supporting workers and Black-owned small businesses.

If you're reading this and have NOT voted, we implore you to get your ass out there and vote NOW. What the hell are you waiting for?

Trae from the Black Action Coalition with a table of items to give away to those in need. They said they are always looking for tents, coats, sleeping bags, socks, toiletries, gloves, menstrual items, and anything else to keep people healthy and warm.

CHATTING POLITICS OVER A LINE UP

3:30 PM

Why doesn't every campaign event have a barbershop?

In perhaps the best use of campaign organizing efforts we've seen yet, we discovered several barbers dutifully giving out free haircuts to Oliver supporters on the main floor of Washington Hall. On the upper level, Oliver's team had also organized a legal clinic. We decided to interrupt Ready Ron Beats—a local producer and MC with the Takeover Music Collective—for an interview as he gave a line up to Zion Thomas, a youth organizer with Oliver.

The SparkNotes: He's a regular volunteer barber, giving out free haircuts mostly with the Beyond Project here in Seattle. He met Oliver over a decade ago after he produced some music for them and said he'd be here "as long as they need me to be." When asked why he supports Oliver, he shared their conviction about diverting funds away from the police and jails and towards more community-based solutions. Ready Ron Beats is also passionate about using his skills as a barber for good, especially when it comes to the youth. "In the process of cutting [kids'] hair, I'm educating them on history they have no idea exists," he said. A worthy cause indeed.

THE SECB ARRIVES TO A WET—BUT JOVIAL!!—NIKKITA 4 NINE GATHERING

3:15 PM

Oliver and a crowd of supporters enjoying the musical stylings of Eva Walker.

Just a block away from the King County Youth Jail, Nikkita Oliver's team set up camp at Washington Hall in a final effort to get out the fuckin' vote. When the SECB arrived on the scene, it was a wet but bubbly affair, replete with tents to shield supporters from the rain and two food trucks to feed the hungry. There was also a tent for people to print off their ballot (OK'd by King County Elections) and another station where supporters could honor their ancestors.

After the SECB tried and failed to stick a media badge on our soaking wet jacket, we followed the sounds of a harmonica to the back of the parking lot where we found The Black Tones' Eva Walker going IN on a song we thought was called "Rivers of Georgia" but now cannot find on the internet. After her performance, Walker told the SECB that she's known Oliver "for years" after meeting them at Hollow Earth Radio and was more than happy to play solo (for the first time in a while, she said) at this final campaign event. Walker liked that "the root of [Oliver's] campaign is being for the people," she said. "A lot of people say that, but Nikkita is about that."

Shivering from the cold, the SECB made our way inside in desperate need of a piss and, possibly, a haircut.