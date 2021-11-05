Slog AM: More Kids to Get Unlimited ORCA Cards, Best's New Book Leaves a Lot Out, the Big Dark Is Just Around the Corner...

More kids on public transit! TIMOTHY KENNEY

Now 8,000 middle-schoolers in Seattle are eligible for a free, unlimited-use ORCA card, reports the Seattle P.I. Created in 2018, the program already covers 15,000 high-schoolers and more than 1,000 Seattle Promise students. If you have a kiddo who is now eligible for one of these ORCA cards, they can apply here

The UK becomes first nation to authorize the use of Merck's molnupiravir: The oral COVID antiviral can be used "to treat mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in adults at risk for severe illness," reports CNN. Under the name Lagevrio, the treatment will be in capsule form. Stateside, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee will meet on November 30 to discuss a similar authorization here. Meanwhile, Pfizer says that they, too, have an antiviral pill to treat COVID-19, which appears to be more effective. Cha-ching!

A Seattle Fire Department deputy chief is missing: Jay Schreckengost went on a hunting trip in Kittitas County on Tuesday and has not been heard from since, reports KING 5. According to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, they believe he went hunting alone with the intention of his son joining him on Wednesday. Officials found Schreckengost's truck in a "fairly remote" area, but the deputy chief is apparently "a survivalist and had the proper clothing on him."

Here for this Kristen Stewart renaissance: I'm glad that both the Twilight actors have rehabbed their images as Serious Actors, doing weird and good work over the past several years. Anyway, Stewart talked to Kyle Buchanan over at the New York Times about her portrayal of Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín's latest film, Spencer. She's already getting Oscars buzz, and it honestly looks good?

I really hope that you have a Vitamin D regimen and happy lamp at the ready: On Sunday, we officially lose over an hour of light as Daylight Saving Time comes to end. Even though our state Legislature passed a bill two years ago that would keep us in DST forever, we need a stamp of approval from the feds. There's nothing that can save us this year—the Big Dark is waiting in the wings to consume us all.

The U.S. economy added 531,000 jobs in October: And the unemployment rate fell 0.2% to 4.6%, reports NBC News. This comes after a "disappointing" September jobs report that vastly underperformed against economists' expectation, and is a sign that "the contours of of a post-Covid economy are coming into focus, albeit slowly."

Lol, of fucking course: Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is funded by, uhhhh, multilevel marketing businesses. Politico says these parasitic pyramid schemes businesses are facing an "existential threat from the pro-union Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act" and have turned to Sinema as a Democratic ally. Naturally!

The Nick Rolovich drama continues: Lawyers for the former Washington State University coach have sent a letter to the college to appeal his termination over refusing to get vaxxed against COVID. KOMO says his lawyers claim "school officials did not conduct a fair process to determine whether he should receive a religious exemption" to the state's vaccine mandate. Rolovich is Catholic and the article notes that the Catholic Church isn't formally against COVID-19 vaccines. And on and on.

Say hello to our neighbors to the north: Starting on Monday, fully vaccinated travelers can cross the land border into the United States after 19 months of closure, reports KOMO. In Blaine, WA, many business owners don't expect a huge rush of people at first due to the strict and costly testing requirements for Canadians to cross over into Washington.

Weather break: Expect a lot of rain and wind this morning that will become spotty into the afternoon.

This line will continue to advance inland this morning, likely reaching the Puget Sound region and I-5 corridor during the morning commute. Be prepared for heavy rain and gusty winds, along with some ponding of water on roads/sidewalks as it moves through. #wawx https://t.co/KoFNqPXzsA

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 5, 2021

Remember when that Bremerton-based submarine collided with an underwater mountain in the South China Sea from last month? Both the commander and executive officer of that sub have been fired, reports NBC News. The senior enlisted adviser was also removed from his position. Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, commander of the U.S. 7th fleet, said he terminated the officers "due to loss of confidence." We're still waiting on the Navy to explain exactly how the collision happened and how much damage the sub suffered.

If you have a kink for torturous architecture, read on: Billionaire Charles Munger donated $200 million to University of California, Santa Barbara to go towards needed student dorms, but on the stipulation that he—a man with no architecture training—get to design it. So...they...let him? And the plans are inhumane. If built, it'd be the eighth densest neighborhood in the world. Windowless and cramped, an architect on the design review committee resigned in protest calling the project “unsupportable from my perspective as an architect, a parent, and a human being.” Here's a TikTok for more details:



♬ original sound - Louisa @louisatalksbuildings there’s a crucial housing shortage at UCSB that’s led to students sleeping in motels & their cars, but surely there could have been a better solution.

Carmen Best has a book coming out with the very predictable title of Black in Blue: Cue eyeroll. Seattle's former police chief drops some lukewarm T on last year's protests, including the fact she mistakenly thought that Mayor Durkan had gone behind her back to order the evacuation of the East Precinct last June, reports the Seattle Times. The book chronicles her 28-year career in the police force, though 2020 takes up a good chunk of it. The Times' Lewis Kamb writes that "[h]er account downplays or omits some of the period's most contentious moments and contradicts key details known about others." Best says Black in Blue "wasn't meant to be a historical document," but it would seem prudent to treat it as one.

I truly cannot stand musicals, but I love the gossip anyway: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have been cast as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in the feature film adaptation of Wicked. The announcement was appropriately a lil' dramatic.

For your listening pleasure: The Strokes' "Call It Fate, Call It Karma."