Ballot Drop Update: Seattle Progressives Improve but Not by Enough

Of the three progressives, Nicole Thomas-Kennedy came closest to overcoming the corporate comms machine. DAWNDRA BUDD

Today we're learning just how well corporate-backed candidates perform in top Seattle races with an off-year electorate at around 55% turnout. (That voter turnout exceeds the numbers in the last two off-year elections but pales in comparison to King County's 87% turnout in 2020.) The answer, as we've come to expect from the earlier drops, is pretty well!

Yesterday Lorena González conceded the race for Mayor to Bruce Harrell, and the Seattle Times declared Sara Nelson the victor in her city council contest against Nikkita Oliver. Today should bring more progressive concessions, but also a few conservative ones, plus some mixed news in the 'burbs.

King County Elections just dropped about 108,600 ballots countywide, including roughly 40,000 from Seattle, so let's take a little jog through the results:

Nice work everybody.

In the mayoral race, former City Council President Bruce Harrell leads current City Council President Lorena González 59 to 40, decreasing his 24-point lead to 19 points. With about 40,000 left to count countywide (and so roughly 15,000 in Seattle), it's looking like González will underperform Cary Moon by 6 or 7 points. Jenny Durkan beat Moon by 12 points in 2017.

Yesterday abolitionist Nicole Thomas-Kennedy was trailing Republican Ann Davison by 11 in the City Attorney's race, and today she's trailing by six — 47 to 53. That won't be enough for a win.

Nikkita Oliver jumped five points, narrowing their loss to Sara Nelson from 14.5 points to 9.5 points. They're now losing 45 to 54.5.

Dear Rob Burns, I will be in council chambers one way or another. I love public comment and so do my friends. Electoral politics may be bought, but the movement can’t stop, won’t stop. pic.twitter.com/EOkkmKkXHs

— Nikkita Oliver (they/them) (@NikkitaOliver) November 5, 2021

Incumbent City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda increased her lead over bridge guy Kenneth Wilson and is now winning by 18 points, 59 to 41.

Before we leave the city proper, it's somewhat interesting to look at the undervotes in these races. Over 246,600 people voted for Mayor, nearly 238,300 voted in the city attorney race, about 234,280 people voted in the Mosqueda race, and 241,203 people voted in the Oliver race. Who are the people who had something to say in the Oliver race but nothing to say in the Thomas-Kennedy race? Why so few votes for Mosqueda, relatively speaking?

At the port, Toshiko Hasegawa and Hamdi Mohamed extended their leads over the incumbents. Hasegawa leads Peter Steinbrueck by seven, and Mohamed also leads Stephanie Bowman by seven.

Elsewhere in the county, state Senator Joe Nguyen put up 44 percentage points against three-term King County Executive Dow Constantine's 55. Republican King County Councilmember Kathy Lambert is still way behind Democratic challenger Sarah Perry, but the two other Republicans on Council — Reagan Dunn and Pete von Reichbauer — are winning handily. Dunn beat Kim-Khanh Van 64 to 36, and PVR beat Dominique Torgerson 68 to 31.

The Renton City Council will have a new progressive member, though, now that Carmen Rivera has scooted ahead of Ben Johnson. She was down by a little more than half a point yesterday, and she's now up by three; 51 to 48.