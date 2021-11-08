Slog PM: Trump Cronies Subpoenaed! U.S. Borders Now Open to Many Vaccinated Foreigners! Cinerama, Where Are You?!

Vulcan Inc. closed the beloved movie theater in February 2020 for "renovations" and laid off most of its staff before the pandemic hit in March 2020. Ever since, mum's the word on when exactly the Paul Allen Estate-owned Belltown cinema will reopen its doors. Now a petition called " Save Seattle Cinerama! " is circulating, calling for the estate to bring the theater back. A Vulcan spokesperson told GeekWire , "We will let you know when we have an update."

For all you football heads out there: After getting surgery on his middle finger, Seahawk quarterback Russell Wilson has been cleared to play, reports ESPN. Wilson tweeted a video to celebrate his return to the field, further proving how deep Succession has gotten into the groundwater of American pop culture. We love 2 see it.

The U.S. borders are now reopened to vaccinated travelers from dozens of countries for the first time in more than a year and a half: Now that the travel ban is lifted, families are reuniting in airports across the country—provided they can show proof of vaccination and a recent negative COVID test, reports the New York Times. Just in time for the holiday surge season!

More fried chicken coming Ballard's way: Cookie's Country Chicken is landing at 1744 NW Market Street for its first brick-and-mortar location, reports MyBallard. Owner Brian Chandler told the neighborhood blawg that we can expect "more bowl concepts, soup specials, more hot menu options, and beer and wine." To whet your appetite, read Stranger contributor Meg Van Huygen's write up of his mouthwatering chicken sando.

Renton police shot and killed a man this afternoon: The officers were apparently "responding to reports of a man randomly shooting a gun" and fatally shot him after they say he ignored commands to stop advancing towards them, reports the Seattle Times. The man was declared dead on the scene, and officers involved were placed on leave, as is routine.

The subpoenas are here: Former national security advisor Michael Flynn, former Trump campaign advisor Jason Miller, and lawyer John Eastman are three high-profile Trump allies who the Jan. 6 House committee investigating the storming of the Capitol building have subpoenaed to stand before them, reports CNBC. The committee is apparently interested in these men—along with Angela McCallum, Bernard Kerik, and William Stepien—because they are "tied to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election." It's about to get juicy.

Over 11,000 Boeing employees are requesting vaccine exemptions on religious or medical grounds, reports Reuters. That accounts for almost 9% of their U.S. workforce, leaving the company's executives "scrambling" to adhere to Biden's vaccine mandate for federal contractors and also prevent an "exodus of engineering and factory labor."

"A broken toilet on Space X capsule means astronauts will return to Earth in diapers," is a headline from NPR from Sunday. "It's been a very, very intense mission, a lot of things have happened," Thomas Pesquet, expedition commander, said in a recent press conference. I'll bet! The all-tourist space flight should be touching down sometime tonight, diapers and all.

The golden age of Capitol Hill bagels? Capitol Hill Seattle Blog says you're livin' in it.

Smuggled poached ivory and white rhino horns in the Emerald City: Last week, authorities arrested two Congolese men in Edmonds, then indicted them for allegedly facilitating smuggling four shipments of elephant ivory and white rhino horns into the U.S., reports the Seattle Times. The packages had "49 pounds of ivory from endangered African elephants and five pounds of horn from the African white rhinoceros." Herdade Lokua and Jospin Mujangi have pleaded not guilty to charges racked up against them and have a trial date set for January 10.

That Seattle Fire Department deputy chief is still missing: It's been almost a week since Jay Schreckengost was reported missing in the woods of Kittitas County, reports KOMO. The search team—composed of 60 people, K9 teams, drones, and helicopters—is attempting to reach him "before 'significant' snow falls in the area."

An Astroworld update: We are still learning exactly what transpired at rapper Travis Scott's concert in Houston that left eight people dead (including Western Washington University student Axel Acosta) and hundreds more injured after a deadly crowd surge crushed many. According to The Independent, Scott has offered to cover the funeral expenses of all the deceased, and he's partnering with BetterHelp to "provide free therapy for anyone impacted by the tragedy." Already, Scott and the festival's organizers are facing over a dozen lawsuits from victims, and some are calling for an independent review of events.

Lol, America: North Dakota state representative and Republican (duh) Jeff Hoverson had to miss an anti-vaccine mandate rally he organized—because he caught COVID. And, yes, he's taking horse dewormer which he said "is keeping me out of the hospital." Sure, Jeff!

For your listening pleasure: I've been listening to Atlanta-by-way-of-Detroit-based DJ Ash Lauryn's mixes in preparation for her OFF99 show at Kremwerk with theeeee Riz Rollins on November 19. Her 2018 mix for the Truants series is rapturous, moving listeners through diaphanous house tracks that whisk me away from all this PNW gloom. Read the interview here if you're interested. Get transported while you pull together dinner: