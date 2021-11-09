sticker_patrol_header.jpg
Jess Stein

America Is Canceled

Don't let the anti-wokeists at University of Austin see this sticker.
OK I feel like I'M canceled because I haven't posted Sticker Patrol in....~three weeks? For no other reason than I just forgot. Well, I'm back! With this sassy-ass sticky too!

Vote Keep Kshama
The colors.
This is going here because it was the first sticker I spotted at the U District light rail station.

Your Worth Is Not Defined by Your Productivity
Spotted in the Timbre Room bathroom.
Of course a sloth would say this.

One Biome
This looks like a pad.
One biome, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all...

What Is Life?
Literally same.
Me, looking out the window when it turns pitch black at 4:30pm.

Always Summer in Our Hearts
Spotted on Capitol Hill.
Rest in power, Summer Taylor.

Arm Trans Women, Disarm Cops
Let them KNOW.
Thank you, Comrade Sailor Moon. Leaving this here to bring you a little joy this morning:

Buprenorphine Saves Lives
I stopped to look at this one because of the orca.
I had to Google buprenorphine, but a cool sticker!

Defund God
Not a sticker, but powerful.
Big mood!

Your Boss and Landlord Vote
Take heed.........
Are you registered? Also didn't realize that this is a documentary about the Recall Sawant campaign, which you can watch a trailer for here: