Seattle Sticker Patrol: America? Is Canceled

Jess Stein

America Is Canceled

Don't let the anti-wokeists at the University of Austin see this sticker. JK

Vote Keep Kshama

The colors. JK

Your Worth Is Not Defined by Your Productivity

Spotted in the Timbre Room bathroom. JK

One Biome

This looks like a pad. JK

What Is Life?

Literally same. JK

Always Summer in Our Hearts

Spotted on Capitol Hill. JK

Arm Trans Women, Disarm Cops

Let them KNOW. JK

Buprenorphine Saves Lives

I stopped to look at this one because of the orca. JK

Defund God

Not a sticker, but powerful. JK

Your Boss and Landlord Vote

Take heed......... JK