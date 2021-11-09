Slog AM: Boosters for All Adults Likely Coming Soon, Countries Emit More Carbon Than They Report, Prepare for Some Gusts Today

Gov. Jay Inslee signed an executive order requiring 24 executive branch agencies to buy electric vehicles. JOHN MOORE / GETTY IMAGES

KING 5 first reported on an autopsy being performed before a live, paying audience in Portland. The event sold tickets for up to $500, and a similar event scheduled in Seattle was canceled. The man's family said they never gave permission for such a show. Now the remains of David Saunders have been returned to his family in Louisiana.

Tacoma Housing Authority opens waiting list for the first time since 2019: Hundreds of smaller households are already on the waitlist. Now, the THA is opening a waitlist for households of nine or 10 people in anticipation of openings at larger units over the next two years, The News Tribune reports. THA will use a lottery to select about 50 households for the waitlist.

Mountain got some snow:

The snow ❄️ is back on Tahoma! pic.twitter.com/xuUbUGdVjB

— Ryan Dicks (@RyanDicks) November 9, 2021

It's going to get blustery out there: Last night wind knocked down trees all over the Puget Sound region, and there's a wind advisory until 4 pm in the area today, KIRO 7 reports. Expect 20 to 30 mph winds with 40 to 45 mph gusts.

Inslee wants state vehicles to move to an all-electric fleet: Gov. Jay Inslee signed an executive order requiring 24 executive branch agencies to buy electric vehicles. The fleet must be 100% electric by 2035. Inslee's office says they will "work with" the Legislature to find funding, the Associated Press reports

Teen killed in Federal Way: A Shoreline teen was found shot to death in a Federal Way park Wednesday, about four hours after "police responded near the area following reports of gunfire but didn’t find evidence of a shooting," the Seattle Times reports. The boy's school principal identified him as 13-year-old Avril Brown Jr., an eighth grader.

A Gonzaga law professor named Natasha Hill will challenge GOP Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers over in Washington's 5th Congressional District. In 2018, former state Senator Lisa Brown, who now runs the state's Department of Commerce, lost to CMR 55 to 45.

Hey new followers! I’m a 4th generation Spokanite, 15-year practicing attorney, and community leader - and I’m running to bring real representation back to Eastern Washington in Congress! Taking on #CMR is going to cost a lot. Can you chip in $10 or more? https://t.co/oPV9Rrkr8g

— Natasha Hill (@VoteNatashaHill) November 9, 2021

My first and last take on Brandi Kruse's Patreon: Anyone who claims to operate outside ideology does not understand ideology and/or is one commercial break away from selling you a timeshare; hall monitoring the "fringes" only means defending the status quo in a country that already dangles off the rightmost "fringe" of developed nations when it comes to health care, guns, income inequality, incarceration, energy, foreign policy, and increasingly, democratic rule; and if she lectured politicians about the consequences of maintaining a militarized police force with the same frequency and intensity she employs when she lectures them about the consequences of mandating vaccines, then her government accountability concern trolling might at least align with her brand, but she doesn't and so it doesn't.

Apropos of nothing: The COVID-19 death rate in Trump counties was "more than three times higher than the rate in heavily Biden counties," and "the gap in COVID's death toll between red and blue America has grown faster over the past month than at any previous point," the New York Times reports.

The FDA will probably authorize boosters for all adults soon: Sources tell the Washington Post that this week Pfizer will likely ask the FDA to authorize boosters for everyone over 18 years old. Those sources expect the FDA to approve, which will mean you can stop lying to pharmacists about your tireless high risk work in COVID wards.

I understand that some self-exiled columnists are spinning a summer lecture series as a "university" that offers no degree. If I wanted to pay money to listen to writers poorly cite classic texts to justify their priors, I'd simply join a poetry workshop.

I'ma just leave this here pic.twitter.com/wDV1LPpQMR

— Gregory Hays (@aristofontes) November 8, 2021

People are having fun with parody accounts:

New course announcement: "The Symposium Almost Got It Right."



A challenging pursuit of truth awaits. pic.twitter.com/SHjGCe9SHv

— University of Austin Classics (UATX) (@uaustinclassics) November 9, 2021

ICYMI: The Washington Post took a look at the emissions numbers the world's countries sent to the U.N. and found "a giant gap between what nations declare their emissions to be versus the greenhouse gases they are sending into the atmosphere." At the high end, we're clogging the air with 23% more carbon than we're admitting to, which is "big enough to move the needle on how much the Earth will warm." Our big lie? We say forests suck more carbon out of the air than they actually do.

The Middle East and North Africa will start hitting 140° F in 80 years: The region will suffer "chronic water shortages, the inability to grow food because of extreme weather and resulting drought, and a surge in heat-related deaths and health problems" if we do nothing to lower emissions, according to Al Jazeera's analysis of a new study published in Nature.

SCOTUS likely to avoid decision granting Muslims basic rights: Imams at Orange County mosques claimed the FBI violated federal law when its agents surveilled worshipers without a warrant shortly after the attacks on 9/11. A 9th Circuit judge agreed with the plaintiffs, but it sounds like Trump's Supreme Court justices will decide that the Muslim preachers can't sue because part of the government's defense would involve secret evidence that they couldn't reveal to a judge, reports Politico. Not being able to sue the government when they illegally spy on you because the government says it would need to use secret evidence to defend itself seems like a totally cool precedent to set.

The poet James Schuyler was born on this day in 1923: My favorite of his poems is "The Bluet:"