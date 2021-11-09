There’s Still Time to Make a Film for HUMP!

The holidays are coming right up. But before you head off to visit family—and before you start listening to that one Mariah Carey song over and over again—make a porno and submit it to HUMP! (Full disclosure: I honestly love that Mariah Carey song.)

The deadline for HUMP! 2022 submissions is coming up in ONE MONTH, so get us your five-minute-or-less dirty movie by December 8th! All creative types are invited to submit short films showcasing whatever YOU think is sexy. Hardcore, softcore, live action, animated, kinky, vanilla, straight, gay, lez, bi, trans, genderqueer, serious, humorous—anything goes at HUMP! (Well, almost anything: No poop, no animal sex, no minors.) So if you’re an amateur filmmaker, a porn star, or a porn-star wannabe, now’s the time to get working on your dirty little masterpiece!

Films that make it into HUMP! will have an initial run in Seattle, Olympia, Portland, and San Francisco, and prizes are awarded by audiences in a free and fair election for Best Sex, Best Kink, Best Humor, and Best in Show. Then the festival goes on tour throughout the rest of the country!

All the details on making and submitting a film for HUMP! are at www.humpfilmfest.com/submit. There’s no charge to enter (what’s up with film festivals that charge to submit?!?) and best of all, all filmmakers who have a film selected will share a portion of the profits. And you don’t have to be an experienced filmmaker to get a movie into the festival. Films made by first-time filmmakers using their phones screen at HUMP! alongside films made by professionals.

Get in on the action! Make a film and get it to us by December 8th!