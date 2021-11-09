New Savage Lovecast: A Fetish Too Far?

Do you have queer imposter syndrome? This woman thinks she does. Now that she has her first girlfriend, a little, mean voice in her head tells her she faking it.

A woman has started dating a really great guy. The hitch? He’s into making people throw up. So. Can she go there for him, or is this a Fetish Too Far?

On the Magnum, a woman gets aroused when she has to pee. But is it dangerous to hold it just to get that good feeling? Dan brings on a urogynecologist to help answer this one, because Dan knows all sorts of people.

Finally, a man is in a polyamorous relationship with his girlfriend. Her other partner loves to mark her with hickeys. The caller hates it but is loathe to ask them to stop.

Listen here:

