Slog AM: Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas 10 More Trump Aides, KEXP's Executive Director to Retire, a PIANO BAR Is Moving Into the Old Re-Bar Space

Still no word on where Re-Bar might pop up next. Kelly O

By day's end, around 900,000 kids between the ages of 5 and 11 will have received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, reports NPR. And 700,000 more kids have scheduled appointments at pharmacies to get the jab. NPR says this is "an early and encouraging sign in the effort to vaccinate 5 to 11 year olds" but it's "impossible" to determine whether or not "vaccinations will continue apace or hit a plateau of hesitancy." Got a kid? Find a time for them to get vaccinated here

Amtrak service to Point Defiance Bypass is coming back on November 18: Amtrak has not used the corridor since December 18, 2017, when the train's maiden voyage on the route derailed, killing three people. The Urbanist has a feature on the journey to get the trains back on track.

Blasphemy: I'm really trying not to judge this space before I have a chance to see it myself, but my heart was completely shattered upon hearing the news that the old Re-Bar space's new tenant is a freaking piano bar. Keys on Main will take up residence on Howell Street with plans to redesign the interior, reports CHS Blog. Ok, whatever, but will they have drag?

For all you transit nerds out there: Over the next week or so, Sound Transit will test East Link light rail trains between the Bellevue Downtown Station and Redmond Technology Station, reports KING 5. But don't expect to see the trains during the regular morning or evening commute—the tests are relegated to 9 pm to 5 am, so you're going to have to stake out at a weird time to see those bad boys in action.

Weather break! Yesterday, the weather was really fucking weird, but we will get some relief today before it gets stormy again.

A few showers early then partly sunny today. Light rain later this afternoon. Heavy rain Thu afternoon thru Fri AM-changing to showers. Partly sunny Sat. followed by a rainy and blustery day on Sun. A rainy start to the work week Mon. #k5weather pic.twitter.com/wuf2JZguuS

— Rich Marriott (@rtmarriott) November 10, 2021

The executive director of KEXP is retiring: After 31 years overseeing the transformation of KEXP from a college radio station to the powerhouse it is today, Tom Mara will step down from his position at KEXP next June, reports the Seattle Times. Mara said right now is "a great time to pass the baton because we're in really good shape." Donations are apparently at a record high, and KEXP has made a big effort to make its staff and programming more inclusive and diverse over the past couple years. Though Mara's unsure of what his next move will be, he said "[i]t has been an honor to serve the KEXP community over the past three decades." Cheers!

Also leaving: Brian Williams is throwing up deuces to MSNBC at the end of this year.

Missing kayaker: During yesterday's bizarre and intense weather, a kayaker went missing off of Jetty Island in North Everett, reports KING 5. Officials say they received a 911 call from the kayaker in distress around midday with their boat washing up onshore that afternoon. The search continues into today.

Malala Yousafzai is a married woman: The Nobel Peace Prize winner tied the knot in a nikkah, an Islamic marriage ceremony, in Birmingham, England, reports WaPo. Who's the lucky dude? Asser Malik, a Pakistan Cricket Board general manager. Here's to marital bliss!

Seattle and Bellevue school districts have abruptly canceled classes on Friday due to staff shortages: According to the Seattle Times, over 600 Seattle Public School workers requested a sub for Friday, meaning parents now have to figure out childcare for a four-day weekend as Veteran's Day is on Thursday. It is not a work stoppage, says the Seattle teacher's union, just a lack of subs in the state.

Fabergé egg break: This Twitter thread does not disappoint.

46. Colonnade Egg. This is not an egg. Disqualified. pic.twitter.com/REIJCz6myJ

— charlemagne tha gourd (@grnpointer) November 6, 2021

General Electric is breaking up, splitting its health care, energy, and aviation units into three separate businesses over the next few years, reports the New York Times.

It's subpoena time, baby!!!!!!!!!! The Jan. 6 House select committee has subpoenaed 10 more of Trump's former advisers, including his personal assistant, Nicholas Luna; his former press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany; and his senior adviser, Stephen Miller. According to CNN, committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson says the group "wants to learn every detail of what went on in the White House on January 6th and in the days beforehand." Ryan Murphy is (probably) writing a screenplay of this story as we speak.

Last thing: A federal judge denied Trump's attempts to withhold documents related to the Capitol insurrection to the select committee, reports USA Today. “Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President," said U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, ruling that it was in the best interest of the public for the documents to be released. Trump immediately appealed the ruling after receiving that siqqqq burn.

Demi Lovato is promoting a New Age conspiracy theory platform: Yes, really.

For your listening pleasure: The Beatles' "In My Life" is stuck in my head for some reason this AM. Here's the track off their perfect album, Rubber Soul: