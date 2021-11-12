Slog AM: 13-Point Swing Now a Thing in Seattle Politics, Ballard Cat Almost Loses All of Its Lives to a Coyote, James Joyce Loves This Rain

Is salvaging lost cargo on a beach the same as looting? Canadian Coast Guard

was almost caught and eaten by a hungry coyote. The cat's escape from the jaws of death was captured by a motion-activated Amazon Ring camera. The action is gripping: the leap, the scrambling up the fence, the one-slip-and-you're-toast tension, the loser sniffing the ground for other domestic animals that might become its meal. Geek Wire reports: "For those concerned about the cat, our neighbors report that he was spooked by the close encounter but otherwise alright."

Speaking of cats, you must read this very revealing line in the article, "New study shows how cats track their owners' movements around the house." According to The Hill, "Cats are generally thought to be more aloof and uninterested in their owners than dogs, and a 2013 study found that cats do recognize their owners’ voices, but they choose to ignore them."

Seattle politics has officially entered the bewildering age of 13-point swings. Seattle Times reads the writing on the wall in this way: "The clear lesson from this year's ballot batches: any progressive down 12 to 14 percentage points on election night can catch up."

Concrete jungle drama is just the sort of thing that makes KOMO's dick hard: "Starting Monday, the pilot program called the 'walking bus' gives workers the option to meet up at the 4th avenue entrance of the King County Courthouse in the evenings. They can walk together with a security escort to a pair of transit hubs: The King Street station and Coleman Dock." Man, can you feel that? Just feel that. It's brutal out there.

Why doesn't Seattle have a mayor like the one Cleveland elected:



Go get em Mayor https://t.co/Q4E6ZsjUgO

— Mike McGinn (@mayormcginn) November 11, 2021

For those who feel that way about it, you will get your damn break from rain this afternoon. But the atmospheric river resumes running on Saturday night, and it will run, run, run until the middle of next week. Amen. I did not move to the Pacific Northwest for the sun. I had plenty of that in Africa.

In case you’re wondering if there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, there is.



Drier (and much cooler) weather likely after Monday. pic.twitter.com/vvtSwP0BKZ

— Seattle Weather Blog (@KSeattleWeather) November 12, 2021

Shall we? Yes, we shall. Let's spend a few moments in a celebration of water's amazingness. From the great James Joyce:



...its metamorphoses as vapour, mist, cloud, rain, sleet, snow, hail: its strength in rigid hydrants: its variety of forms in loughs and bays and gulfs and bights and guts and lagoons and atolls and archipelagos and sounds and fjords and minches and tidal estuaries and arms of sea: its solidity in glaciers, icebergs, icefloes: its docility in working hydraulic millwheels, turbines, dynamos, electric power stations, bleachworks, tanneries, scutchmills: its utility in canals, rivers, if navigable, floating and graving docks: its potentiality derivable from harnessed tides or watercourses falling from level to level: its submarine fauna and flora (anacoustic, photophobe), numerically, if not literally, the inhabitants of the globe: its ubiquity as constituting 90% of the human body: the noxiousness of its effluvia in lacustrine marshes, pestilential fens, faded flowerwater, stagnant pools in the waning moon.

If you discover cargo on a Victoria beach, you basically have two choices. One: Open the damn thing and get all the goods (refrigerators, styrofoam cups, clothes, and toys) you can from inside. Two: "[R]eport it immediately to the Canadian Coast Guard at 1-800-889-8852." If you pick the former, know that the lawyers representing the ship, Zim Kingston, that came to grief in the Strait of Juan de Fuca on October, 22 claim that cargo salvaging is the exact same thing as stealing. If you pick the latter, know that these lawyers are not the law.



This is how a badass cop, Jack Nyce, met his end. He huffed and puffed and "missed San Fransisco's Nov. 1 deadline to submit his coronavirus vaccination record". He was then "placed on a month of paid administrative leave". While on leave, he caught the virus. And on November 13, pennies were on the proud cop's eyes. Nyce "died of coronavirus complications [on] Saturday at a Manteca, Calif., hospital with his wife by his side."

The comic genius Baker puts the right words in the boy's mouth.



Hot diggity damn! Los Angeles Times is in it to win it. This just has to be the best click-bait of the day: "She was an exotic dancer to pay for his college, took care of him when he accidentally shot himself in the face, and when he was looking for direction in life, she helped him start the Oath Keepers."

Antivaxxers have made The Demon that possesses KISS's Gene Simmons on the stage mad as hell. They are, according to him, nothing but the enemy.



Agreeing with KISS Gene Simmons was not on my 2021's Crazy Bingo Card. https://t.co/PCmA5fvMYC

— BluePamNTexas. 🌊🌊🐫💮🌶️👣🐞🌊🌊 (@PamalaDalrympl2) November 11, 2021

It's now impossible for me not to end AM without grooving to my favorite KISS tune, "I Was Made For Lovin' You". Indeed, indeed: "I was made for you, you were made for me".

