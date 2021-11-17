Slog AM: Harrell Readies His Administration, Frida Kahlo Portrait Breaks Auction Record, Staples Center Is Really Getting Renamed Crypto.com Arena

Yesterday evening, the mayor-elect announced 12 advisory transition committees composed of almost 150 people who will "help set the agenda for his administration," reports the Seattle Times. Former U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell, Uwajimaya President and CEO Denise Moriguchi, Interim Equal Opportunity Schools CEO Eddie Lincoln, and Sea Mar founder and CEO Rogelio Riojas will be chairing the transition team. Another familiar face is Harrell's former primary opponent Jessyn Farrell, who will co-lead the Climate and Environment committee along with Ken Lederman, an environmental attorney. And so it begins.

A Frida Kahlo painting sets an auction record: The famous Mexican painter's "Diego y yo" (1949) went for $34.9 million to an Argentine collector, making it the most expensive piece of Latin American art ever sold, reports Artnet. Originally, many expected this portrait to break Georgia O'Keeffe's record for the highest-priced work by a female artist, but came up short (O'Keeffe's "Jimson Weed/White Flower No.1" sold for $44.4 million in 2014).

Wow, I can't believe we haven't talked about this on Slog: But last week, the lead singer of Brass Against literally pissed on a willing concertgoer's face during a performance at the Welcome to Rockville Festival in Daytona Beach (link to the very NSFW [but incredible] video here). The band ended up apologizing, saying that Sophia Urista got "carried away." Police apparently opened an investigation into the incident, but no charges were filed. Florida!

The definition of "fully vaccinated" is changing: As the U.S. looks to approve a Pfizer booster shot and vaccine immunity wanes, you might need at least three COVID-19 shots to be considered fully immunized against the disease, reports CNN.

Meanwhile: As of Monday, just over 15% of kids between the ages of 5 to 11 in King County have gotten their first dose of the COVID vaccine. Let's hope those numbers don't slow down anytime soon.

Sorry, just one more COVID vaccine news item and then we'll move on: The Biden administration is looking to "invest billions of dollars to expand U.S. manufacturing capabilities of coronavirus vaccine to increase the supply of doses for poorer nations," reports WaPo. The White House says they want to make "at least 1 billion doses a year," and are partnering with pharma companies who produce mRNA vaccines—like Pfizer and Moderna—to make it happen.

Police shoot and kill a man in North Bend: According to authorities, a North Bend/Snoqualmie police officer approached a group of people in Torguson Park last night. Then a "33-year-old man reached for the officer's weapon, and the officer shot and killed him," reports KING 5. However, detectives are still trying to determine the exact details of the situation, as they have "received three conflicting stories surrounding the incident."

Seattle is a great place to get a beer: At the 8th annual Washington Beer Awards earlier this month, 25 Seattle-area breweries walked away with medals, reports the Seattle P.I. Among the winners were Cloudburst Brewing, who took home three golds (one for my favorite of theirs, the Happy Little Clouds Pilsner); Georgetown Brewing, whose 9 Pound Porter snagged gold; and Reuben's Brews, with two bronzes and two silvers. Read the full list here.

Lol wat: Los Angeles's Staples Center will be renamed.....Crypto.com Arena, starting on Christmas Day. According to KTLA, the website is paying $700 million over a 20 year period to rename the building, making it one of the most expensive arena names in history. Why do rich companies—ahem, Amazon—suck at naming things?!

A little more context on the crypto billboard:

Phil Anschutz, a massive donor to anti-LGBTQ and anti-abortion causes, just pocketed a cool $700 million for slapping a crypto ad on a 22-year old building in downtown LA that was built on formerly public land and financed in part with a Community Redeveloment loan — Spike Friedman (@SpikeFriedman) November 17, 2021

This woman should buy a lottery ticket: She miraculously walked away from this car crash yesterday morning on I-5 in Mount Vernon with minor injuries. According to the Seattle Times, her Nissan Altima got sandwiched between two semi trucks. Authorities said the woman slowed down due to traffic, but the semi behind her couldn't break in time and ended up crunching her little vehicle like a cracker. My nightmare.

Over a 12-month period that ended in April, over 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses: That's up almost 30% from the year prior, reports the New York Times. It's the first time the figure has gone over the 100K mark and is fueled by fentanyl, a highly potent drug "100 times more powerful than morphine." It's sometimes mixed with other drugs unknowingly, raising the risk of overdose because people don't know exactly what they are taking. Always test your drugs, and be sure to carry naloxone—it could save your life.

Click here for a Megaspider. And, of course, it's in Australia.

Another quick hit: I don't plan to ever get married, but if I do, this type of proposal would be my Joker origin story.

This year, you can make out in Times Square on New Year's Eve if you want: New York City is reopening the famous NYE celebration to those who are vaccinated (or who have been recently tested for COVID) after shutting it down in 2020 due to the pandemic, reports the BBC. "We can finally get back together again. It's going to be amazing, it's going to be a joy for this city," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

For your listening pleasure: Angel Olsen's "Woman."