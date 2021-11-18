Stranger Suggests: Subsumption at Museum of Museums Plus: Transcendent house and techno @ Kremwerk and civic pride @ Gift Shop

"Bertram in Milfoil," from Steven Miller's fantastic show, Subsumed, up right now for a limited time only at Museum of Museums. Courtesy of Steven Miller

RUNNING THRU SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21: STEVEN MILLER'S SUBSUMED AT MUSEUM OF MUSEUMS

"The Lake Is My Lover" looks cosmic. Courtesy of Steven Miller

Run, don't walk, to Seattle-based photographer Steven Miller's Subsumed over at Museum of Museums. It's only up through Sunday, but it's imperative that you immerse yourself in his otherworldly photography. Miller roots his show in his habit of swimming naked in Lake Washington from May to October each year, something he considers his "spiritual practice" and a "daily exercise in submission." After discovering prescription goggles that allowed him to see clearly underwater for the first time, this year he invited friends and social media followers to pose naked in the giant lake.

For photos like "The Lake Is My Lover," Miller used colored gels while shooting from above at night to get the bright and slippery textures of his models' bodies twisting and toiling against the mysterious-looking water. And for black and white photos like "Bertram in Milfoil" (above), Miller shot his models on his digital camera using an underwater contraption. From digital negatives, he then printed the images with Lith developer, dipping them in gold or selenium toner that uniquely shifted the color of each photo. The resulting prints capture the beauty of the human form against the depths of the ancient Lake Washington, appearing like a dream or vision (some might say those are the same thing). If you miss the show—which you shouldn't—you'll still have a chance to catch Miller's immersive video installation from his underwater shoots set up in one of MoM's lower bathrooms for the next six months.

Steven Miller's Subsumed runs from now until Sunday, November 21 in Museum of Museum's Kitchen gallery. Entry is free and masks are required.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19: LA LUZ AT THE NEPTUNE

Fresh off the release of their self-titled fourth album, the now mostly California-based La Luz is back in Seattle for one night only at The Neptune. Known for their garage and surf rock-inflected tunes, La Luz's latest leans into psych rock with their their signature luscious vocals and guitar riffs. For this release, they teamed up with producer and composer Adrian Younge, who helped the band "lean into the slowness" on tracks such as the trippy "Yuba Rot" and the blissed-out "Lazy Eyes and Dune," lead vocalist Shana Cleveland told Treble Zine . But they still know how to shred your face off with the peppy, drum-driven "Metal Man." Joining them onstage is East Los Angeles-based Tropa Magica , whose take on psychedelic cumbia will get the crowd properly warmed up.

La Luz is playing at The Neptune on Friday, November 19. Doors are at 7 pm and tickets are $18 in advance. Masks and proof of vaccination (or a recent negative COVID test) are required for entry.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19: OFF99 PRESENTS: ASH LAURYN AND DJ RIZ ROLLINS @ KREMWERK

Once you're done swaying to the psych-rock tunes of La Luz, make your way down to the Denny Triangle on Friday to catch one of the best shows of the month. Atlanta-by-way-of-Detroit-based DJ Ash Lauryn will be on deck at Kremwerk courtesy of OFF99, guiding the crowd through what is sure to be a rapturous and soul-cleansing late-night session. To get a taste for the transcendent delights you're in for, check out her recordings of her monthly radio show on NTS, Underground & Black , which explores her "love for the historical roots of dance music" by putting Black musicians, tracks, and DJs front-and-center. She also just put out her first solo production, Truth EP, a banger four-track record that features her soaring vocals and a remix by Kai Alcé. Joining her will be the legendary Riz Rollins and the OFF99 DJs. Do not miss this!

Ash Lauryn and Riz Rollins are playing at Kremwerk on Friday, November 19. The show kicks off at 10 pm and tickets are $16.80. Masks and proof of vaccination (or a recent negative COVID test) are required for entry.



SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20 TO SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21: SEATTLE DEPARTMENT OF DESIGN POP-UP AT GIFT SHOP

Once again, Seattle Department of Design will set up shop inside Gift Shop over the weekend to sell its merch, which they emblazon with old government ad campaigns and municipal branding from Seattle's days of yore. Founded by Ryan Hunt and Nate Hoe, the group's in-person pop-ups generally also features some of their research into the City of Seattle's art and design history. And in-store, you can snag some fan favorites—such as the King County Metro hat and crewneck, the Washington Apple Commission tote and hat, the Seattle Parks and Rec Nalgene bottle—as well as some new items, such as their new Streetwise tee. Their online drops have a tendency to sell out almost immediately, so if you haven't managed to snag one of their Seattle souvenirs, now is certainly your time.

Seattle Department of Design will be setting up shop at the International District's Gift Shop on Saturday, November 20 (from 10 am-7 pm) and Sunday, November 21 (from 10 am-5 pm). Mask up!