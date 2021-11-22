Slog AM: School Board Harassment, Carnage in Wisconsin, and Car-Free Pike Place Market is "Big Priority" for Andrew Lewis

Leaf the bike lanes alone Charles Mudede

According to a report that the school district did not post on its website, Board members Chandra Hampson and Zachary DeWolf harassed two women who work for Seattle Public Schools over their work on an anti-racism policy. We don’t know exactly what was said, but the report found that Hampson and DeWolf berated staff and accused them of being dishonest about their work.

Truly awful news out of Wisconsin: A man drove an SUV into a holiday parade, killing at least five people and injuring dozens. There’s lots of speculation about what happened floating around on social media (and video of the incident, which is as horrible as you’re probably imagining) but very few confirmed facts, so beware of “well what I heard happened was” speculation.

Car-free Pike Place coming soon? It is LUDICROUS that this wasn’t done literally decades ago, but someone in power is finally talking about freeing Pike Place Market from the pointless plague of slow-moving cars that ruin the experience for everyone. If this isn’t fully implemented by this time next year I don’t know what hope there is for us as a species.

Yup. Meeting soon with the new traffic engineer to talk about next steps. Big priority for 2022.

Feel like you have no idea what the metaverse is? No problem, neither do any of the leaders of the companies supposedly building it. When asked to explain their metaverse plans, the people in charge of the biggest tech companies in the world all sound like someone in the middle of a job interview that they should never have been called in for.

E Union is all clear now, thank you. Old wet leaves have been piling up in bike lanes around town for the last few weeks, and this week a group of neighbors — tired of waiting for the city to take care of it — spent a few hours clearing out E Union St. Where should they send the bill?

Beware of the elk. A contagious, incurable disease is spreading amongst elk, deer, and moose in Idaho and Manitoba, and Washington wildlife officials are scrambling to keep it from reaching our state.

Washington is safe from invasive mussels … but for how long??? Three cheers for Puddles the dog, who detected invasive mussels hiding on the underside of a boat passing through a checkpoint. Her reward: Playtime.

Puddles the mussel-sniffing dog today found aquatic invasive mussels on a boat traveling thru WA. Even smelled them through plastic! With other state's boat check stations closed seasonally, WDFW's stations Puddles are last defense against invasive mussels in our lakes & rivers. pic.twitter.com/GpMPeLX7TC

A good weekend for cozy costumes. Creatures of all shapes and sizes descended on the Hyatt Regency this weekend for Anthro Northwest, our newish local furry convention. No reports of any troubles with the hot tub.

Not every creature was at the Hyatt this weekend. This one decided to take a stroll through a forest.

Check out what our critter cam picked up this week—a Fisher! These elusive animals are related to pine martens & wolverines & are important to PNW because they help restore biodiversity & can play an important role in forest & timber health by controlling rodent populations. pic.twitter.com/DbPwXv67rg

Shop smart this Black Friday. Don’t buy through Wirecutter affiliate links unless the NY Times comes to an agreement with the union. Here are some tips for not crossing a digital picket line.

good morning, reminder that @nytimes and @wirecutter management still refuse to come to the bargaining table to meet @wirecutterunion. we are asking for a total of $300,000 in pay floor increases - the equivalent of roughly two NYT newsroom salaries - spread amongst 66 people. pic.twitter.com/zXtx9X48qg

The deepest of deep cuts: Here’s some helpful context for that “everybody today is doing drugs” skit on SNL this week.

If you weren’t clear about what Bowen Yang and Cecily Strong were referencing on SNL: Rock Hudson performing Turnin' On with Beatrice Arthur.wmv https://t.co/2MxR1si7t6

You have just a few more weeks to get caught up on Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure before Part 6 drops on December 7. It features a character named “Weather Forecast,” which I think might be even more delightful than Robert E. O. Speedwagon.

Here’s the scene this weekend a block away from SPD’s East Precinct. Another jorb well done!