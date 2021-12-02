Seattle Sticker Patrol: Everybody Loves a Femme Top

Jessica Stein

"Everybody Loves a Femme Top"

It's true! JK

If you don't, I don't wanna hear about it. Thanks Annie

"I'm Going to Kermit Cyber Crime"

Kermit, delete my student loans. JK

Kermit has never looked hotter.

"Never Be Deceived... "

Lucy is right and she should say it. JK

Go read about what a badass Lucy Parsons was here . (BTW, voted against the racist, right-wing recall of Councilmember Kshama Sawant yet? Oh you have ? Cool thx.)

"Hey You!"

Am I? JK

Big Posi Vibes.

"I'm Not Making Progress"

Same, lol. JK

Don't let my therapist see this. Thanks, Inspirational Grindo

"Most Dope"

Finally, a sticker about ME. JK

Love a DIY sticker.

"Spooky"

Love this little jack-o-lantern. JK

Spooky is life.

"Skull House"

Ok, this is actually spooky. JK

"Pretty VW"

I so deeply desired this bus before I actually started driving. JK

Can't remember where I spotted this one!

"U Are Getting Very Sleepy"

Spotted near Dick's on Broadway. JK

This looks like an imaginary friend/animal who comes around only to make sure you're tucked in and ready to go to sleep. Come visit me!

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.

