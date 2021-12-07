Recall Election Night 2021: Wait, You Spent That Much Money Just to Recall One Council Member for Doing Protest Stuff???

Updated at 7:20 PM

Ho ho heaux, and Merry Christmas, Slog fam!

Welcome to the Stranger Election Control Board's first-ever yuletide election night party coverage live blog, brought to you by the developers, real estate moguls, and Trump donors who dropped a festive one million dollars to boot Kshama Sawant from office. That's right, everybody. One million dollars to remove one of nine Seattle City Council Members.

Though the SECB had originally planned to use the downtime we expect around the holidays to transform the office into an abortion pill factory, the disingenuous pearl-clutchers that these rich assholes paid to run the recall campaign for the last year-and-a-half dragged their feet on the signature submissions, and so here we are!! 🎉

Before we say anything else, civic duty compels us to remind all residents of District 3 — which includes Capitol Hill, First Hill, the Central District, Madison Park, Madrona, Leschi, Little Saigon, and parts of surrounding neighborhoods — that there is still time to vote NO on the recall!! If you have your ballot, then stop reading this and stick it in a drop box by 8 pm, then get back here. Registered but don't have your ballot? Print it out and put it in a drop box by 8 pm. Not registered? Run to the voting center in the west room of the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute. It's open until — you guessed it — 8 pm.

Normally this is the part of the introduction when we say that the SECB plans to toke up and fan out across the city to cover all the election night parties, but this time only the Kshama Solidarity campaign came through with the invite. The Recall Sawant campaign refused to respond to our requests for party directions, so we don't even know for sure if they're having one. In the face of these unprecedented circumstances, we've sent one of our members out with instructions to search every gentrified normie joint in the district. We'll report back if they find something or get locked into a conversation about NFTs.

In any event!! We'll post live updates on the one party we're definitely attending here, as well as some breezy snap judgments about the results of the first ballot drop, which will come around 8 pm tonight. As of this very moment, about 32,600 of 75,000 D3 voters have returned their ballots, which puts turnout at 42%. The King County Elections department still projects a 50% turnout, and a spokesperson said they plan to drop about 32,500 ballots tonight. That drop will include basically everything submitted up until this afternoon. If those predictions hold, then tonight's drop should be pretty decisive, and that decisiveness probably won't be so good for Sawant.

However!! Progressive voters tend to stuff ballot boxes at the very last minute, so a massive final wave of support could help save Sawant. If overall turnout surges to 59% or something wild, then the elections department spokesperson says we won't see another substantial ballot drop until Thursday.

SANTA IS WEARING RED FOR SAWANT

7:20 PM

All aboard the Believe Bus. Toot toot. SECB

Socialist red doubles as holiday decorations during these dark times. SECB

Santa, wearing red for Sawant. SECB

Normally there's a drag show hosted by Jane Don't at Chop Suey on Tuesday nights, but Don't said she gladly gave up her spot for the event. When reached for comment, Don't told the SECB she was using the paid night off to rhinestone a garment at home. SECB