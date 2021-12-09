Seattle Sticker Patrol: Fascist Dick

Jess Stein

"Don't Suck Fascist Dick"

Just don't. JK

"All Cops Are Derek Chauvin"

Fuck that guy. JK

"HBOpe"

What kind of ad campaign. JK

"I Am Not Constance"

Think I saw this on Vashon Island. JK

"Teach Love Not Racism"

There's an idea! JK

"This Is Gonna Be the Best Day of My Life"

Why does this remind me of those General Insurance commercials JK

"Eat the Rich and Season Them Well"

Yummy. JK

"Rainier Guy"

I love this creature. JK

"Doll"

Saw this beauty near Caffe Vita. JK

"I Chase the Backbeat from Behind"

Also spotted this one on Vashon, lol. JK

I'm assuming this means both literally and figuratively.ACAD.Ok, but have you watched South Side yet? It's streaming on HBO Max and has made me almost pee my pants because I'm laughing so hard. It's genius!Well then who are you?Don't show this to any of those anti-CRT yokels.Is that Peter from Family Guy?I bet they'd still taste mealy.This is how I think I look every time I have a little too much to drink.And she's glittery!Got any Phish fans in the house?

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.