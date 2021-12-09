Seattle Sticker Patrol: Fascist Dick
Jess Stein "Don't Suck Fascist Dick" Just don't. JK
I'm assuming this means both literally and figuratively.
"All Cops Are Derek Chauvin" Fuck that guy. JK
ACAD.
"HBOpe" What kind of ad campaign. JK
Ok, but have you watched
South Side
yet? It's streaming on HBO Max and has made me almost pee my pants because I'm laughing so hard. It's genius!
"I Am Not Constance" Think I saw this on Vashon Island. JK
Well then who are you?
"Teach Love Not Racism" There's an idea! JK
Don't show this to any of those anti-CRT yokels.
"This Is Gonna Be the Best Day of My Life"
Is that Peter from
Family Guy
?
"Eat the Rich and Season Them Well" Yummy. JK
I bet they'd still taste mealy.
"Rainier Guy" I love this creature. JK
This is how I think I look every time I have a little too much to drink.
"Doll" Saw this beauty near Caffe Vita. JK
And she's glittery!
"I Chase the Backbeat from Behind" Also spotted this one on Vashon, lol. JK
Got any Phish fans in the house?
As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.