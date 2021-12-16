Slog AM: Death to Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers, Here Comes Critical Mass, and Beware the Dangerous Donut

As of this writing, fairly prompt booster appointments can be found through the state’s vaccine finder . A dozen omicron cases have been identified in Washington so far, with a cluster connected to a high school wrestling event

Dare we dream? Senator Reuven Carlyle has prefiled a bill that would create financial incentives to switch from gas-powered to zero-emission leaf blowers. It’s not a ban, but at least it’s a start! Any legislator not on board with this should look forward to office sit-ins, with each protester running a gas-powered blower.

Holiday boat! The ferries are currently decked out in pretty, colorful lighting. Lovely! Chicago does something similar, but with one of their trains — whaddya say, Sound Transit?

We recently shared the holiday lights our #Spokane engine room crews set up on board. We’d now like to showcase the festive work of our #Kaleetan engine room crews. For most of December, both ferries are on our #Edmonds/#Kingston route. So, check them both out if in the area! pic.twitter.com/TFEbWh3RF8

— Washington State Ferries (@wsferries) December 16, 2021

Have you made New Year’s plans yet? Critical Mass hits the streets on Friday December 31, starting at 6:30 pm at Westlake Plaza. A giant friendly inclusive group of riders, complete with mobile DJ, will roll through the city. I wonder if there are any streets in particular within a few blocks of Westlake that would be improved by a car-free makeover?

Ballard driver kills dog, injures pedestrian. The intersection of 24th Avenue NW and NW Market Street is working as designed, with eleven (!) lanes of traffic converging to produce dangerously high speeds. This week, a hit-and-run driver hit and killed a 6-year old rescue dog named Zelda, and severely injured her human. Here is a GoFundme for the survivor, and here is how leaders in other cities are taking action to make streets safer:

Today, I'm joined by 8 of my colleagues in introducing the Walk Without Worry Amendment Act. It has been a tragic month for deaths on our roads, following tragic years of stalled progress on Vision Zero. We need to ambitiously improve our toolkit and standards for safe streets: pic.twitter.com/yKN6cmHc3N

— Brianne K. Nadeau (@BrianneKNadeau) December 15, 2021

Yet another delay for finishing the Burke Gilman Trail. Yet again, a few local assholes are suing to delay the inevitable construction of a few blocks of bike lanes over a few technicalities. Generally I believe that labor unions are always right, which makes it such a bummer to see these groups as plaintiffs: Martin Luther King, Jr. County Labor Council of Washington; AFL-CIO; General Teamsters Union Local No. 174. Joining them in the lawsuit are Salmon Bay Sand & Gravel, Co.; Ballard Terminal Railroad; Ballard Interbay Northend Manufacturing & Industrial Center; North Seattle Industrial Association; CSR Marine; and the Seattle Marine Business Coalition.

Here are eleven ways we could tackle climate change, but probably won’t. Crosscut has a fantastic article that is either deeply inspiring or deeply depressing, depending on how cynical you are. They interviewed 200 experts about how the region could address climate change, and came back with eleven steps. Among them: Build a better power grid, eliminate devices that use fossil fuels, build more home energy sources like solar panels, change forest management techniques, work with marginalized communities, and other things that none of us as individuals have any ability to do, and that politicians are too cowardly to implement. Related: A study from earlier this year in Barcelona showed that reducing car usage on streets led to a 25% drop in pollution.

Where are the buses, KC Metro? If you’re wondering why arrival times have been a little screwy, you’re not alone. King County Metro’s tracking tools are having some sort of breakdown. Let me know if this is something you’ve personally experienced — I’ll see if I can get more details about what’s going on and how widespread the problem is.

Sorry for the delay in getting back in touch with you! Have you boarded the next arriving trip? Our real-time tracking tools are having issues, but we're working to resolve them ASAP.

— King County Metro 🚏 🚌🚎⛴🚐 (@kcmetrobus) December 15, 2021

Local politics party! After that Sawant recall experience I am CRAVING a local politics detox, but if this is your jam, a coalition of DSAs will host a Zoom chat this evening about how recent campaigns have gone and lessons for the future.

Want to support more housing AND annoy NIMBYs? My two favorite things. The Seattle Department of Construction & Inspections recently launched a new public comment portal that makes it easier than ever to voice your support for dense/car-free housing projects.

Beware of the donut. QFC has started selling chocolate donuts with white frosting and red sprinkles on top. They look very pretty. But do not be beguiled! They are WINTERGREEN flavored. Thanks, QFC, I always wanted to know what it would taste like if I spread toothpaste on a brownie.

King County is now over 80% vaccinated.

▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓░░░

80.7% of 5 and up

— King County WA Vaccine Tracker (@KingVaccine) December 16, 2021

Oh God, oh man, oh God, oh man, oh God, oh man. Beat Saber just added a Lady Gaga pack so I guess I’m never leaving VR. These are some of the best maps I’ve played — great stuff, and looooong. Add me on Oculus (my username’s just my name, all one word) so I can beat your ass at Edge of Glory.