Posted this one on Instagram and people lost their minds. One time at a family dinner I said that I didn't like billionaires—especially Elon Musk—and my brother asked me if I was jealous. LOL. Love that guy.
I love these little estrogen vials! They've been popping up around Capitol Hill and down Olive.
"Housing Is a Human Right"
Lots of pro-housing stickers today!JK
If only the United Nations had a little bit more of a backbone.
"Attack and Dethrone Glob"
So cute.JK
Ok so "Attack and Dethrone" is part of this "Attack and Dethrone God" meme. If you made these, please contact me! Also, if you don't get the Lumpy Space Princess reference, get yourself to a TV to watch Adventure Time ASAP!
"Loosely Planned"
My whole life.JK
Thought about flipping the orientation on this, but I like to try to preserve the stickers as I found them!
"Queer Men Are Healthy"
Had to keep this as big as possible because I loved the "femmes are DIVINE" graffiti. JK
Snapped this baby right after going pee in Pony's single-stall bathroom.
