Seattle Sticker Patrol: Attack and Dethrone Golf

Jess Stein

"Attack and Dethrone Golf"

Fuck Golf. Except Golf Wang. JK

Posted this one on Instagram and people lost their minds. One time at a family dinner I said that I didn't like billionaires—especially Elon Musk—and my brother asked me if I was jealous. LOL. Love that guy.

"Smashing"

Any Wallace and Gromit fans in the house? JK

Took me a second to read this acronym because of the orientation. Legally I'm required to say that stickers posted do not equal endorsements (lol).

"House Keys Not Handcuffs"

I only noticed the writing in the background once I uploaded this picture to my computer! JK

Spotted on Capitol Hill.

"Abortion Pills"

Absolutely. JK

Get them here

"Helps Relieve Tension"

Spotted on Capitol Hill. JK

I love these little estrogen vials! They've been popping up around Capitol Hill and down Olive.

"Housing Is a Human Right"

Lots of pro-housing stickers today! JK

If only the United Nations had a little bit more of a backbone.

"Attack and Dethrone Glob"



So cute. JK

Ok so "Attack and Dethrone" is part of this "Attack and Dethrone God" meme . If you made these, please contact me ! Also, if you don't get the Lumpy Space Princess reference, get yourself to a TV to watch Adventure Time ASAP!

"Loosely Planned"

My whole life. JK

Thought about flipping the orientation on this, but I like to try to preserve the stickers as I found them!

"Queer Men Are Healthy"

Had to keep this as big as possible because I loved the "femmes are DIVINE" graffiti. JK

Snapped this baby right after going pee in Pony's single-stall bathroom.

"Kiss"

So sweet. JK

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.