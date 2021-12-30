Slog AM: It Snowed, New Year's Eve Is Canceled, and Relive 1988 With These Random Hot Guys

Watch your step this morning. Matt Baume

And cancel your New Year’s plans. Yeah, it sucks, but everything’s getting canceled. This week’s COVID spike is bad bad bad bad bad and it’s expected to get worse. Making things more complicated, COVID test sites will be closed or operating with limited capacity today because of the snow. Sorry, I know you had your heart set on seeing Dave Chapelle Friday night.

Here is an otter enjoying the latest snow. No, it’s not Deo from Bacon Strip, it’s an actual otter.

Snow is an otterly delightful form of enrichment! ❄️🦦



Due to the forecast of additional snow overnight, we will be opening at 11am tomorrow 12/30. If you had tix purchased for before 11am tomorrow, please check your email for more info. Stay safe!



🎥 kellycdouglas pic.twitter.com/7rywXDAmK0

— Seattle Aquarium (@SeattleAquarium) December 30, 2021

When will it end? Probably this weekend, when warmer temperatures will return us to our regular winter rain, and wash away most of the snow. (Leaving behind plenty of ice in the mornings, so stay alert.)



Brutal, but where is the lie?

Oh sure, you’re queer, but what if you could be professionally queer? Seattle Pride is hiring a comms manager. If you like talking about queer stuff all the time, knowing everyone in the community, and putting on parties, it could be you! Hopefully they fill this role soon (speaking as a reporter whose emails to the organization have lately not been answered).

Bring back this aesthetic. Here’s an absolutely spellbinding explanation by Portland-based nerd Cabel Sasser about how a very specific video effect, which will be familiar to anyone in an extremely narrow age range, was achieved. And needs to make a comeback.

A quick thread about something I find interesting:



A specific visual aesthetic that is 100% lost to time.



It's just gone. Nobody cares about it. Nobody is replicating it for nostalgia. Most people don't even know how it was done.



Let's start with this video (via @stevesi)… pic.twitter.com/VGL9m8Ciaq

— Cabel (@cabel) December 20, 2021

…slide projectors.



Lots and lots and lots of slide projectors, containing lots and lots of carefully choreographed slides, all controlled by a computer, and the whole thing filmed at the end. pic.twitter.com/YOTNqIedfG — Cabel (@cabel) December 20, 2021

Here’s another look back at 2021 at the Port of Seattle. We already pointed out some highlights from the Port’s annual review, but Commissioner Ryan Calkins has a more conversational roundup that’s worth a read.

You MUST experience this thread. Here you will find a delightful story about how a Seattle mom in 1988 recruited random hot guys she saw on the street to appear in a hunky heartthrob calendar.

so in 1988 my mom and her sisters made a beefcake calendar called Every Woman’s Fantasy and do you want to see pictures

— Monsters Ink (@fabiansociety) December 28, 2021

and then they and my grandmother did a photo shoot where all the dudes posed as though they were doing chores pic.twitter.com/kI4SRXRWib — Monsters Ink (@fabiansociety) December 28, 2021

A little tease

Big congrats to Oriini Kaipara. The New Zealand journalist is the first person with a traditional Māori chin tattoo to anchor a primetime news show. She seems great!

You are getting very sleepy, and greasy. Folks, I thought I’d uncovered every bespoke fetish on the internet and that nothing would shock me at this point, so imagine my sheer bliss upon discovering pompification. You know, that thing when someone gets erotically hypnotized and turned into an Elvis impersonator, with a big shiny pompadour? Marvelous. My best guess about why this might be a turn-on for some is that it involves a swaggering Fonzie-esque himbo attitude. But who can fathom. Anyway, I haven’t been this delighted since the days of alt.sex.fetish.robots. I love this and encourage everyone to romp out with your pomp out.