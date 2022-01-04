New Savage Lovecast: A Study of Hypno-Porn

Let us start the New Year with… blackmail! A woman’s boyfriend got ensnarled by an extortionist on a kink website who sent private sexual photos to her family. Now she has to work through her anger and worry around sex and kink. Yuk, right? But then! You can hear the triumphant story of a man who batted away an aspiring blackmailer by telling her to go ahead and send out his pics “but be sure to use a filter to make my eyes look pretty.”

A woman in poly relationships has gained a lot of weight after having a child. Her tertiary partners are no longer attracted to her. Should she try to persuade them to love her new bigger body, or find some other folks who will worship her for who she is now. Dan brings on Leah Carey host of “Good Girls Talk About Sex,” to help the caller grapple with her body image issues.

On the Magnum, we have a “What You Got” by James Mackay, about hypnosis and pornography in a cultural history of the two genres.

And finally, a woman has flashbacks after she has sex, in which her recollections fill her with disgust. It was super-hot at the time. Why does she get flooded with regret days later?

Listen here:

