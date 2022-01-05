I, Anonymous: One Last Night at Gameworks

To the friendly bartenders at Gameworks, thank you for all the fun times over the years. I am sorry those corporate monsters fired you right before Christmas. I am happy I got to spend one last night with you and spend all the tickets I had accumulated in hopes of someday redeeming them for a PS5. The pile of cheap assorted toys put smiles on my nephew’s faces.

I’ve been going to Gameworks since I was a kid when my mom would drop me off with a loaded card to entertain myself while she shopped. I will truly miss it and your kindness made it even better. I hope you all get jobs at a friendlier arcade bar. Maybe I’ll see you at Add-A-Ball or Jupiter or Flip-Flip. Love you all.

