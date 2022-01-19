Slog AM: André Leon Talley Is Dead, 5G Expansion Causes Turbulence, You Get a Mask! You Get a Mask! And You Get a Mask!

We've lost so many greats over the past month or so. My lil heart can't take it. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

My favorite André Leon Talley quote. An icon. A legacy. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/gdhmfrjXKb

— Cora Harrington (@lingerie_addict) January 19, 2022

Fashion industry icon and inspiration André Leon Talley died yesterday at the age of 73. Standing at an impressive 6 feet 6 inches tall, Talley was one of the rare Black faces at the top of the (largely white) fashion world. As the New York Times notes , Talley was known for "his encyclopedic knowledge of fashion history" and his "quick wit," serving in a wide range of roles from creative director/editor at Vogue to judging America's Next Top Model. Rest in power Mr. Talley.

I guess it's never too late, but why not earlier? Starting next week, the Biden administration plans to distribute 400 million non-surgical N95 masks sourced from the government's Strategic National Stockpile, reports Politico. It comes as the nation is cresting the Omicron wave and amid new evidence that cloth masks do not effectively slow the spread of the highly contagious variant. Also, uhh, in case you haven't heard, finding a REAL and CHEAP N95 is kinda difficult? Frustrating that this happened two years into the panini, but that's America for you!

And now: According to the Seattle Times, the city will expand COVID testing at existing sites as well as "adding a new testing kiosk and introducing rapid PCR tests." The kiosk is located at Seattle Pacific University and will launch today, operating from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm, Monday through Saturday. Paramount Theatre, Washington State Convention Center, and the Garfield Playfield-Tennis Court are all getting those rapid PCR tests.

The Seattle Police Department will finally stop enforcing minor traffic violations—like driving with expired tabs or a cracked windshield—if the violation is the sole reason for the stop, reports KOMO. If you click through that link, that article includes a survey where currently ~78% of KOMO readers say the policy change makes no sense. I wonder how Stranger readers could change that poll!

Mark your calendars: Evening sunshine is just around the corner.

One week until 5 pm sunsets begin.



One.



Week.

— Seattle Weather Blog (@KSeattleWeather) January 19, 2022

Not for the seismophobic: Pulling from a city database, CHS Blawg identified 49 unreinforced masonry buildings around Capitol Hill and the Central District that are "considered either critical or high risk" for potential collapse during an earthquake. In December of last year, the city council approved a resolution that "could finally lead to some budgetary heft behind the idea of retrofitting buildings to modern safety standards." Check to see if your building is high risk here.

Elsewhere: The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction has teamed up with the Washington Geological Survey to look at 561 school buildings in the state to determine if they will hold up during an earthquake, reports KING 5. During the Nisqually earthquake in 2001, I was in 1st grade (at a brick elementary school) and I remember diving for cover under my small-ass desk. Make sure the kidz are safe!

Tonga's Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcanic eruption has left three people dead as the island nation that has managed to avoid major COVID outbreaks contemplates opening up to international aid, potentially bringing disease with it. Making matters even worse, the eruption severed the undersea communications cable connecting Tonga with the rest of the world. Officials say it'll take four weeks to repair.

Nothing prepared me for the experience of seeing my teenage years repackaged and sold as nostalgia: Paramore, My Chemical Romance, Jimmy Eat World, Avril Lavigne, and 61 other emo and pop-punk bands will play the inaugural When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas on October 22. The vibes are definitely going to be weird at this one. (P.S. LiveNation is organizing the fest and some people are concerned.)

Heads up! For anyone who wants to help design a skate park in Rainier Beach, there's a public meeting tonight, which you can sign up for here. Councilmember Tammy Morales has made an interesting bet if 100 people share her post and attend:

You have the chance to help design Seattle’s next skate park in Rainier Beach! There’s a public meeting tomorrow. If 100 people share this post and attend, I’ll ask @skatelikeagirl to teach me how to kickflip. Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/EXBpGmDxHH

— Councilmember Tammy J. Morales (@CMTammyMorales) January 19, 2022

Not the 5G problem I expected: AT&T and Verizon's plan to switch on the upgraded, high-speed 5G service is wreaking havoc on the airline industry. Several international airlines are scrambling to change or cancel flights to the U.S. over concerns that the new 5G "could interfere with some airplane instruments" despite federal reassurances to the contrary, reports CNN. The telecom companies have already agreed to delay rollout near some airports and runways to lessen the blow. Locally, Sea-Tac Airport has still placed "limitations on airplane operations" as of last night around 9 pm.

ArtsFund has released a big ol' study on the effect of the pandemic on the arts: For those interested, they are hosting a "community conversation" panel featuring arts and culture organizations from across the state at 12:30 pm tomorrow. I'm going to write a more fleshed out piece on this later, but here are some of the key takeaways from the COVID Cultural Impact Study á la ArtsFund's press release:

FINANCIAL IMPACT: Across 121 reporting organizations, there was a $95.9 million (21 percent) decrease in overall revenue and $68.5 million (20 percent) reduction in operating budgets in 2020 alone. EMPLOYMENT: The cultural workforce has been significantly impacted, prompting concern for a “cultural brain drain.” Nearly half (41 percent) of organizations furloughed staff or reduced hours and/or pay. REOPENING: While over 70 percent of cultural organizations are open in some capacity, public participation declined significantly during COVID and the constantly changing nature of the pandemic means many have not returned to in-person events. Cultural participants are expected to spend about half of what they spent pre-pandemic on cultural programming, impacting related industries including food, lodging, and retail, among others. THE FUTURE: Cultural participants resoundingly agree (93 percent) that the role of art and cultural organizations will be important to Washington’s post-pandemic recovery. Half (48 percent) of cultural participants have placed more value on cultural programming since March 2020.

According to the Office of the Insurance Commissioner, catalytic converter theft increased by 3,800% between 2019 and 2020, reports KING 5. A new bill being introduced in Olympia would "put the Washington State Patrol in charge of a task force to look into possible solutions." Yeah, that'll do it!

Why do editors choose the most frazzled pictures of Sen. Bernie Sanders to head articles? Anyway, the senator from Vermont said he'd probably be down to back whichever poor soul decides to primary challenge noted narcissists Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin. AP called his comment "unusual" and compared it to the "the bare-knuckled politics of former President Donald Trump, who has gleefully targeted fellow Republicans in Congress he sees as disloyal." AP, u ok?

Fuck, now that I brought up Trump: Regarding her civil investigation in the former president's business, NY Attorney General Letitia James said her team has "uncovered significant evidence that suggests Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values to financial institutions for economic benefit." More political theater forthcoming.

The United States will provide $200 million in "defensive military aid" to Ukraine as tensions with Russia continue to escalate. Currently, secretary of state Antony Blinken is on a visit to Kyiv, where he says that President Vladimir Putin is ready to up Russia's military presence near Ukraine's border.

The Seattle Kraken has a team dog: And the adopted four-month-old Husky mix is named Davy Jones, who is pretty cute.

For your listening pleasure: Gerry Rafferty's "Right Down the Line." H/t Euphoria.