All I can see are a bunch of buildings, clouds, and the street signs for 4th and Jackson. What else is there? Charles Mudede

Like that glimmering trout-girl in Yeats's most enchanting poem " The Song of Wandering Aengus ," the car, which is not at all little, just vanished like that in downtown Seattle after hitting "two pedestrians who were in a crosswalk, including a 10-year-old boy," who "was sent airborne during the collision and landed on the hood of the car before being thrown onto a nearby sidewalk." The boy will, it is believed, live to remember this horrible experience. But how can a whole huge fucking car just hit and run and not be found anywhere right away? What made this at all possible in a society that has internet companies that know when you put even one foot into a store ? Should I play dumb like the cops at the scene and much of the press and use the words of the 1980s R&B trio Loose Ends: "It's such a mystery to me?" Though the incident was seen by numerous eyes (the leading form of surveillance when it comes to cars, it seems), the police, according to SPD's public relations office, has yet to find the driver.

Seattle is keeping its Hound of the Baskervilles look on this week. The fog will be here for a few more days. This morning, however, appears to be less bleak than yesterday. And the bleaker, the better. So much that is great in poetry and prose owes a huge debt to drifting droplets, to these clouds of the ground.



What's in store for W WA over the next 5 days? Similar conditions thru Thursday with dry weather and areas of dense fog for the lowlands, though a few areas *could* see sun during the afternoon. A pattern change is on tap for the weekend with a return to wetter weather. #wawx pic.twitter.com/NY3884nCD9

From Chapter 14 of The Hound of the Baskervilles:



I have said that over the great Grimpen Mire there hung a dense, white fog. It was drifting slowly in our direction and banked itself up like a wall on that side of us, low but thick and well defined. The moon shone on it, and it looked like a great shimmering ice-field, with the heads of the distant tors as rocks borne upon its surface. Holmes’s face was turned towards it, and he muttered impatiently as he watched its sluggish drift. “It’s moving towards us, Watson.”

Speaking of books, the Mukilteo School District has removed To Kill a Mockingbird from "ninth-grade English/Language Arts required reading list" because one parent believes it's "racially insensitive" and "marginalizes characters of color" by promoting "the notion of 'white saviorhood.'" The book, written six decades ago, is about a black man wrongly accused of raping a white woman. It was made into a movie starring Gregory Peck. It's pretty basic stuff. KING 5: "The Mukilteo School Board unanimously approved a resolution Monday night to remove the novel from the curriculum. The novel remains on the district-approved list and is not banned."

A study conducted by Microsoft has concluded that housing in Bellevue is nowhere near affordable. Even if you are a teacher earning $74,000, you're still not cutting it. As for essential workers, stop dreaming already. Puget Sound Business Journal reports that "those hoping to buy a home in Bellevue need an annual household income of $243,000." Well, that's just how the cookie crumbles.

In-person classes at the University of Washington will begin on the last day of this month.

In the classic rock world, there is a Hall of Shame and a Hall of Fame when it comes to vaccinations. Meat Loaf and Eric Clapton, for example, are certainly in the former hall. Indeed, Meat Loaf, who lost his life last week to COVID, is likely to win the largest and brightest Herman Cain Award of 2022. The crusty rocker Neil Young is most def a member of the latter hall.



“They can have [Joe] Rogan or Young,” Neil Young wrote in a letter to his manager and label, “Not both." Young demands Spotify remove his music over "false information about vaccines" https://t.co/f1u4bDAu1L

Idaho is back at doing what it does with an excellence that can only be described as exceptional: Needlessly filling so many hospital beds with people who stand and fall and even die for a freedom that's as real as a person walking on water.

Anti-vaxxers are upset that Walmart is, you know, following the law by implementing "the vaccine passport [at their] stores in Quebec."



Walmart: we will require proof of vax to shop at our stores



Antivaxers: #BoycottWalmart



Walmart: That worked better than we thought…

But what about that Walmart in Texas? The one where a woman allegedly fell in love with the blue eyes and blond hair of a baby and allegedly offered his mother $250,000 to take him home and make him her own. The woman claimed she had the cash in the car.

Vancouver BC has removed its "much-loved sign celebrating a stranded barge that washed ashore near English Bay in stormy seas." The barge is still there. The sign, which "launched millions of selfies," named the park Barge Chilling Beach.



Barge chilling noirishly on a beach... Charles Mudede

with the R&B classic, "Hangin' On a String," by the British trio Loose Ends: