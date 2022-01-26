Slog PM: Un-Fare Enforcement, Spotify Picks Joe Rogan (5'7") as Favorite Child, and Eat Shit Amazon

Free transit anyone? TIMOTHY KENNEY

The argument that the act of fare enforcement violates civil rights under the state constitution is on its way to the Washington state Supreme Court. The case could take away the authority of transit agencies to ask passengers if they paid. The Seattle Times has more.

FUCK Amazon, ALL MY HOMIES FUCK Amazon*: In a truly goated move, Attorney General Bob Ferguson ended Amazon’s price-fixing “Sold by Amazon” program after a state investigation found it was anticompetitive and violated antitrust laws.

* A Sticker Patrol deep cut.

Who will replace Dan Satterburg? Satterburg doesn’t want to run for King County Prosecutor again. Shortly after he announced his coming retirement, his chief of staff, Leesa Manion, said she’s after her boss's job. Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell also registered as a candidate. Today, King County Executive Dow Constantine endorsed Manion in a press release.

Other openings: I had a silly, goofy phone call with former council member Lorena González. She said she’s looking for a new job—apparently it is difficult to raise a child in the great city of Seattle on a single income. However, she told me she’s not running for King County Prosecutor or the opening Sen. Reuven Carlyle will leave in the state Legislature.

The biggest opening of all: Jas already told y’all in Slog AM that Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement. There’s some speculation right now trying to hamper expectations of Democrats actually doing anything productive, but, if all goes to plan, then President Joe Biden will replace him. And according to what he said on the campaign trail, he’ll replace the justice with a Black woman. CNN put together a shortlist of possible nominees with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at the top.

We turn now to Rich for a brief rant on the Legislature: Take it away, Rich.

This man does not want lawmakers to officially dub Washington "The Evergreen State" because he thinks it sounds too sleepy, unlike the growler jet behind him. Screenshot from TVW

Which one of you Bainbridge Island fucks is out here wasting our goddamn time? On Wednesday afternoon/evening the Washington State Senate was expected to pass a bill that officially named Washington “The Evergreen State,” a nickname originally coined by “a pioneer Seattle realtor, newspaper columnist, and historian” named C.T. Conover, who worked at the Seattle Post-Intelligencer in the mid-1880s. Though the Legislature has already passed a resolution to christen the state with the nickname, the symbolic gesture doesn't have the force of law, so here we are. During testimony on the proposal, the sponsor, Sen. Jim Honeyford (R-Sunnyside), said a constituent from Sen. Christine Rolfes (D-Bainbridge Island) pushed her to pass the bill, but she had too much her plate, so she asked him to carry it, and so he obliged. Now a committee has wasted its time discussing it, the Senate will waste its time passing it, and some strange fellow named Joe Kuntzler (pictured above) has dedicated a minute of his life to testifying against it because he doesn't think we should "call the state after the rain, which is what 'The Evergreen State brings to mind,'" because he believes in Washington we "get things done with passion" in the way of the growler jet photograph he selected as his background image for remote testimony, and now I have just written a very long sentence complaining about all of that — all during a supposedly "short session," when lawmakers excuse their inaction on vital legislation by pointing to the lack of time. This and the fucking pickleball bill is too much. Since both of these bills have a Bainbridge Island connection, I call bullshit and allege a general conspiracy. Speaking of vital legislation: At least the bullshit bills didn't stop the Senate from passing a couple proposals to delay the payroll tax that pays for the state's "first-in-the-nation" long-term health care benefit, which aims to slow the "silver tsunami" that's about to leave old folks in the lurch, according to the Seattle Times. Lawmakers say they need more time to fix the law and make it solvent.

Thanks, Rich! Now back to me.

Dinklage takes Disney: Disney pissed off Peter Dinklage. In an episode of the WTF with Marc Maron Podcast, Dinklage expressed frustration at a Snow White adaptation that claims to champion diversity but still tells what Dinklage called a “backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together.” Disney responded and said they have their listening-and-learning ears on. A spokesperson told Variety: “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community.”

Found him (maybe): Pierce County arrested a man they suspect was the driver who hit two 12-year-old children – killing one and injuring the other.

Today at 0543 a.m. Pierce County SWAT arrested the suspect in this case for Vehicular Homicide, Vehicular Assault as well as other charges. Outstanding work by our Traffic Investigators, Detectives and many other Deputies. https://t.co/ZNN5NCCKoe pic.twitter.com/arg8REE7Ii

— Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) January 26, 2022

Jailbreak: This morning, five kids busted out of Echo Glen Children's Center and stole the keys to a state vehicle. It's almost like kids, regardless of their actions, shouldn’t be locked up. KING 5 has more.

Hacks and Wonks: Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda joined host Crystal Fincher on her podcast Hacks and Wonks to hype her legislative-baby JumpStart.

Just released! I joined @finchfrii on Hacks and Wonks to talk about why I fought so hard to pass JumpStart. Listen now on your favorite podcasting app. pic.twitter.com/wm3HEaRXQr

— Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda (@CMTMosqueda) January 26, 2022

New developments in the case of Matt Gaetz: A Florida man pleaded guilty to two charges connected to the sex trafficking investigation of Republican extremist Gaetz. The man, who could face 20 years behind bars for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and distribution of Adderall, also agreed to play nice with investigators and testify against others in the case.

It’s me or him: Earlier this week, musician Neil Young told Spotify it would have to pick between him and vaccine misinformation from podcaster Joe Rogan (5’7”). (Google says 5'8" but who can really know; facts are slippery when it comes to Rogan.) Spotify chose Rogan. The Hollywood Reporter said Spotify is now in the process of removing all of Young’s music. The artist is expected to lose 60 percent of his streaming revenue by leaving the platform.

Submitting my application: Following the big split, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced it will add four members to its board of trustees. Sorta wild because for so long just a few people controlled a huge endowment and now just a few more will also have a say in what happens with this huge pot of money that should have never piled up in the first place. But don’t tell them I said that. It is my great ambition to become a philanthropy wife. I would like to wear designer clothes that look like they are from Kohls, sit on boards, and run errands with an expensive green smoothie in my manicured hand.

Aftershock, but it's before and it's a warning: MyShake app, an app that alerts you before an earthquake, may be the first thing to warn you before the ground starts wiggly beneath you. It’s available now on the App Store and Google Play.

Because I’m now scared: Okay, sorry this is just for me, but as someone who is chronically worried about “The Big One,” or the huge earthquake that will supposedly knock Seattle on its ass, I just thought I would add an article that gives you some insight on what to do if you get a warning. Here.

Enough of being a public servant: Now that I just gave you something that could potentially save your life, I would like to end this Slog by complaining. Post Alley published an article about city hall reporters and failed to mention me. The article also assumed that David Kroman, who traded the city hall beat at Crosscut to cover transportation at the Seattle Times, has long aspired to write for a major daily. I have long aspired to be gossiped about, but maybe next time ;)

didn’t mention me. cancel postalley

— hannah krieg (@hannahkrieg) January 26, 2022

Rich Smith contributed a blurby-blurb to this newsy roundy-up.