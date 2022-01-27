Hey Sexy Pants! It's Time to Snap Up Those Tix for HUMP!

You are in desperate need of sexy fun... and help is on the way!

Everybody celebrate... tickets for the 2022 edition of HUMP!—America's sweetest li'l porn fest—are now on sale! And even better... you can watch it LIVE and IN-PERSON on an actual, big movie screen at On the Boards, alongside hundreds of other masked, vaxxed, happy, and horny audience members!

As you undoubtedly know, HUMP! is the annual film festival where sexy amateur filmmakers share their lustiest five-minute dirty movies with the world. This delightfully sex-positive fest features all sorts of horny fun, including hardcore, softcore, live action, stop action, animated, musical, kinky, vanilla, straight, gay, lez, bi, trans, and genderqueer flicks that are guaranteed to have you squirming in glee!

And it's all going down with BIG SCREENINGS starting on Thursday, February 10 and running through Saturday, February 26, and eleven of those will be hosted by sex advice columnist and HUMP creator, DAN SAVAGE! Another TWENTY of those will be hosted by our favorite queen, BETTY WETTER! So snap up those tix quick! (Note: If any screenings are canceled, don't worry... you'll receive an online screening pass to watch HUMP! from the safety of your couch!)

So what are you waiting for? Get your tickets NOW for the live, in-person screenings of HUMP 2021 starting at On the Boards in Seattle. After the year you've had? YOU NEED THIS!

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE:

