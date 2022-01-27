Slog PM: The Unvaccinated Are the Ones Fucking Up Our Hospitals, Rooting for the Kids Who Escaped Children's Prison Near Snoqualmie, So Sad the Fog Will Be Thinner Tomorrow

Green gothic on foggy Beacon Hill last night. Charles Mudede

Tacoma News Tribune for saying what's not said enough in Seattle and Washington State as a whole : "Largely unvaccinated patients infected with Omicron continue to swamp WA hospitals." If people from Honduras were swamping our hospitals because of something they believe makes them special, then we would hear no end of it. But what kind of headlines do we get instead? Seattle Times: "COVID hospitalizations surge in King County, push hospitals toward ‘crisis situation.’" And there's barely any mention in the story about exactly who and why our hospitals are in this situation. Just say it. And keep on bloody saying it. It's because of those unvaccinated yo-yos. According to Tacoma News Tribune, Washington State Hospital Association CEO Cassie Sauer told reporters that almost all of the 2,333 confirmed COVID hospitalizations are the "unvaccinated and unboosted.”

What an exorbitant privilege it is to be unvaccinated.



Hegel, Hegel, we are so sorry to do this but we have to exhume you and make you talk all over again. It won't take long. We have these anti-vaxxers even in Germany. It's a long story. Your bones will be back in the ground once all of this is done:



This is priceless!!!!



Health Minister Karl Lauterbach supports the idea of compulsory vaccines and defends it by quoting Hegel! https://t.co/K2NqAUqYNi

— Agon Hamza (@Agonhamza) January 27, 2022



One of the teens who escaped a children's prison near Snoqualmie has been captured. He apparently shot someone two years ago. Meaning, he shot someone when he was 13 and was sent to prison. How on earth? What kind of society does this kind of thing? I know. I know. Anyway, the other four kids are still on the run and I'm rooting for them. Fuck this very bad business of locking up boys and girls.

If you are not tired about local election this and local election that (when do we get a rest?), then you can read this story about how State Rep. Noel Frame, D-Seattle "will run for the state Senate seat being vacated by state Sen. Reuven Carlyle."

What crashed into a building's scaffolding on Fifth Avenue and Marion Street? A semitruck. Something did not move and get out the way, get out the way.

Seattle Times's aerospace reporter Dominic Gates believes a profit of $18 million is ekeing-small. But it only takes a moment of thought out of the box that Wall Street expectations place on companies to see that sum as not peanuts. A company that employs 20,000 people can spread $18 million pretty thickly.

Fog is one of the two reasons why a number of Plain Field flights were canceled today. The second and far less visually interesting reason has something to do with FAA and 5G signals.

The scene for this morning's fog on Greenlake: The murder weapon is thrown and vanishes.



Green Lake was hiding in the fog this morning.@KSeattleWeather pic.twitter.com/wYbNzDp0dL

— Alice Turner (@birthtoolbox) January 27, 2022

Fog enhancing the Space Needle's abduction powers:



Space Needle tonight… it’s up there somewhere. pic.twitter.com/q1HdmrsebK

— Aaron Wright (@aaronwrightnews) January 27, 2022

I hope you made the most of the fog that made Seattle a gothic cloud city this morning and last night. The prediction is that tomorrow's fog will not be as haunting and be followed by lots of sun. So tomorrow afternoon will look much like today's afternoon, which had sun and shiny happy people. The sun sets at 5 pm, if you are wondering.



Thursday and Friday will bring more sunshine as the morning fog thins out. #FOX13 https://t.co/h1Na8e8vQx

— FOX 13 Seattle (@fox13seattle) January 27, 2022



Sneaker City is leaving downtown Seattle because of all of this crime that's so out of control because of demoralized cops and homeless people emboldened by progressive politicians? Or because the business's landlord increased its monthly rent from $8,000 to $13,000? I will be filling my fingernails as you think about this.

Inflation this, inflation that. Joe Biden's low poll here, Joe Biden's low poll there. Yet, the economy grew at an astounding 5.7% in 2021, which is the "fastest pace since Ronald Reagan’s presidency." Two things to consider. One: This growth will not impress one MAGA man or woman. Two: we need to stop growing, and it's sad that our centrist leaders (and centrists are all Dems—none can be found in the whole of the GOP, which is why Liz Cheney is now a centrist) still use growth as the ultimate measure of their success and competence. This means we, as a society, are trapped in an economic system that must grow and a politics that is only distributional: how much of this growth goes to the rich and how much to the rest?

When will the centrists question growth in the age of climate change?



It's morning in America, with the fastest full-year growth since 1984. I'm sure this is bad for Biden.

— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) January 27, 2022

Reuters provides the basics concerning the inauguration of Honduras's first female president, Xiomara Castro. Importantly, Vice President Kamala Harris attended the event. What is the White House trying to communicate?

We shall end PM with Imagination's "Just an Illusion." The fog, the running through the fog, the house in the fog, the boogie on the foggy doorway.

