Love the bold placement on the beg buttons at Broadway and Pine. JK
I got up close to this to see if someone drew directly on the sticker but I think the image was printed on. Am I wrong? Let me know.
"Kneel for the Cross. Stand for the Flag. Beg for the Cock."
Sir. JK
My friend asked me if this was a Proud Boy sticker, but I don't think those cretins have enough patience to make someone beg for their dick, lol. Anyway, this sticker scandalized me. Did you do it? Tell me.
"Aileen Wuornos, Kill 'Em All"
This was on a USPS mailbox btw.JK
I'm quite certain this is the work of Inspirational Grindo. I'm still thinking about Nick Broomfield's unstreamable documentary, Aileen Wuornos: The Selling of a Serial Killer, which has several chilling interviews with "America's first" female serial killer. You should watch it:
