Seattle Sticker Patrol: A New Diet (Ass)

Jess Stein

Thanks Kum Skum ! I can always support an ass-based diet.Ok I definitely might have posted this one before, but it's so cute! Who cares?Me after a long day of writing.To be honest, this one kind of confuses me! Not 100% sure how the message relates to the image, but I guess I'm here for it?Spotted in Fremont.Thanks Freepenny Vintage I got up close to this to see if someone drew directly on the sticker but I think the image was printed on. Am I wrong? Let me know My friend asked me if this was a Proud Boy sticker, but I don't think those cretins have enough patience to make someone beg for their dick, lol. Anyway, this sticker scandalized me. Did you do it? Tell me I'm quite certain this is the work of Inspirational Grindo . I'm still thinking about Nick Broomfield's unstreamable documentary, Aileen Wuornos: The Selling of a Serial Killer, which has several chilling interviews with "America's first" female serial killer. You should watch it:Have a good weekend, nerds.