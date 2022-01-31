Slog AM: A Pot Sting in Bellevue, Anti-Vax State Trooper Dies of You Know What, and Please Don't Make Us Cancel Matthew Lillard

Apparently during the 2020 BLM protests (oh God are we really coming up on the second anniversary???) the city briefly thought about handing over the East Precinct to a community group ... and then didn't . Oh well!

Big stuff on the transpo agenda this week. Seattle City Council’s Transportation and Public Utilities Committees will meet tomorrow about winter storm disruption (sidewalk shoveling, landslides, waste pickup) and sidewalk cafes. An SDOT survey found a whopping 90% public support for sidewalk cafes, and for getting cars off of streets so they can be used for dining and shopping. Not only that, but 89% support food trucks and 83% support food carts on sidewalks. That level of support never happens, so legislation to make it permanent is getting fast-tracked (well, fast by Seattle standards). Expect permanent permits to go into effect by this time next year.

Book banning comes to Washington. As Hannah mentioned Friday morning, Cedar Heights Middle School Principal Erika Hanson has been accused of swiping books from the school library that she found objectionable. Would you believe they include books about marginalized groups? As always, book bans are not really about what is or isn’t age-appropriate; they’re about people who have too much power expressing their fear of people who have none.

Person of interest: Balcony Bridge. The Fremont-based band held a surprise concert this Saturday in Cal Anderson Park. A bit noisy if you happen to live nearby, perhaps, but hey you chose to live in one of the busiest neighborhoods in the city and also there is a 99.9% chance you are rich, so stop complaining and enjoy city life. Also making a cameo this weekend in Cal Anderson was this bald eagle. Neat! (But maybe keep an eye out while walking your pomeranian.)

Plant hall monitors strike again. Big thanks to the Bellevue police department, which saved all of our lives by uprooting some guy’s garden. Police engaged in a “lengthy investigation” to determine that a man was growing 300 weed plants in his home, then barged in, arrested him, and destroyed his crop. Great use of everyone’s time. I've got a bunch of parsley coming up, gonna come for me next? Anyway, here’s a fun thread about some other activities police have been busy with:

Mapping Police Violence just released a report finding 2021 was one of the *worst years for deadly police violence on record.* See the report at https://t.co/stp7V46Jms. Here are some of the key findings from our analysis (1/x)… pic.twitter.com/SMzDDNtMUa

— Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) January 21, 2022

What I wouldn’t give for a documentary about what the last week has been like at Spotify’s PR company. Joni Mitchell is the latest recording artist to pull her music from the service. (Both Mitchell and Neil Young are polio survivors.) Also speaking out against the company this weekend: Mr. and Mrs. Megan Markle, who have a multimillion-dollar podcast deal with Spotify. Spotify released a statement this weekend that they’ll add a content warning to all podcasts that discuss COVID, which is not at all what anyone was asking for.

Coming soon to the U District: Buses! Wires are going up along 43rd at last! It’s all happening!!!!

RIP to Howard Hesseman. You probably know him as Johnny Fever on WKRP in Cincinnati, a generalization I feel comfortable making here because of how The Stranger’s core demographic continues to age upward. Or you may know him as Mr. Plager on The Bob Newhart Show, where he played one of the first recurring gay characters on television. Here’s a video I made about him a year-ish ago about how groundbreaking his character was, and how his storyline helped explain the AMA’s then-recent de-listing of homosexuality as a mental illness.

They got Matt Lillard. It pains me to say this, but we’ll be taking a break from internet sweetheart Matthew Lillard, the latest celeb to be snatched up by an NFT scheme. Matt, when this blows over, we’ll be here to forgive you. No hard feelings.

Robert LaMay has gone viral again. The former state trooper, who got a lot of attention back in October for leaving his job rather than complying with the state’s COVID vaccine mandate, will not be able to enjoy his second round of fame.

Robert LaMay, the ex-Washington state trooper who said the governor could “kiss his ass” over the state’s vaccine mandate, has died



He was reportedly battling COVID and unvaccinated pic.twitter.com/HMOmR5wkq0

— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 29, 2022

Fuck yes, let’s do this. A group of neighbors led a walking tour of the Aurora Ave traffic sewer on Sunday, and a bunch of VIPs from City Council and the State Legislature showed up. Seattle state Sen. Reuven Carlyle has some particularly ambitious dreams for what this deadly street could become, which seems like a lot to hope for but LET’S GOOOOOO. Click through the below thread for some more pics & concepts for what that street could become, and take a look at Mike Lindblom’s highlights.

the senator wants highway 99 to be seattle’s Champs-Élysées pic.twitter.com/6nUUel2FZ3

— Pushing The Needle (@pushtheneedle) January 30, 2022

Here’s a fundraiser for a Tacoma attack victim. Theresa Evans was protesting with a group in support of unhoused people when a truck driver hopped their vehicle up on a curb and — according to those present — intentionally struck her. Her sister Marie is raising money to help with Theresa’s hospitalization and recovery. What a country.

It’s really coming down out there, over there. Here’s what New England looks like right now. Meanwhile in Seattle, at nearly the same latitude, we’ve got daffodils almost ready to bloom. (Sidenote: Look at that charming density!)

Looks like Boston is, in fact, Loon Mountain. ⛷ ⛰ pic.twitter.com/ukhxJ8v2qu

— Jonathan Berk (@berkie1) January 29, 2022

Another day, another city doing things better than us. Speaking of Boston, their neighbor Cambridge has become the first US city to require that protected bike lanes be a part of any new street reconstruction project. The vote to adopt the measure was unanimous. Portland has a similar (though less ambitious) rule; Seattle has a handful of plastic car-ticklers.

Art! Portland’s TriMet posted a vintage streetcar print this weekend and reaction was enthusiastic enough that they’re going to try to make it available to buy. Hey Sound Transit, what’ve you got rattling around in your archives?

“What’s the best way to promote light rail?”⁰



“With a poster that looks like a new wave album?”



“This is 1986. That is a genius idea.”#tbt pic.twitter.com/sN5yQ6nDhp

— TriMet (@trimet) January 27, 2022

Here’s a fun video about craftsman houses. You’re going to be hearing a lot about these little mail-order-kit houses over the next year or so, because certain historic-preservation NIMBYs are trying to make a case that they’re distinctly Seattle and should be protected. (They're not and they shouldn't.)

Own a home in Seattle for just $25 a month. I came across this ad in a 1937 edition of The Seattle Star. For context, $25 is about $500 today.